High School on SI Northwest Region Football Rankings — Oct. 8, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
The only change in the Northwest Region this week involves Rocky Mountain teams.
Lone Peak dropped out following its 37-34 loss to Skyridge, which now leads the SEC of Utah — Class 6A Region 3 — but only because the Falcons have yet to have their bye week.
Lehi, American Fork, and Northwest No. 4 Corner Canyon are all 1-1, a half-game behind Skyridge, while Lone Peak dropped to 1-2 in region play.
Taking the Knights’ spot in the Top 10 is Mountain Vista of Highlands Park, Colo., which won its high-profile matchup with Valor Christian 38-36.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northwest Region (Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming).
High School on SI Northwest Region Rankings — Oct. 8, 2025
1. Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.) (6-0)
Last week: Def. Cherokee Trail (Aurora, Colo.) 49-12
This week: at Arapahoe (Centennial, Colo.)
2. West Linn (Ore.) (5-0)
Last week: Def. Tigard (Ore.) 42-6
This week: vs. Lakeridge (Lake Oswego, Ore.)
3. Lake Oswego (Ore.) (5–0)
Last week: Def. Tualatin (Ore.) 49-24
This week: vs. Tigard (Ore.)
4. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (6-1)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. American Fork (Utah)
5. Graham-Kapowsin (Wash.) (5-0)
Last week: Def. Yelm (Ore.) 49-0
This week: at Bethel (Wash.)
6. Ridgeline (Millville, Utah) (8-0)
Last week: Def. Stansbury (Utah) 40-6
This week: vs. Green Canyon (North Logan, Utah)
7. Lake Stevens (Wash.) (5-0)
Last week: Def. Glacier Peak (Snohomish, Wash.) 49-14
This week: at Jackson (Everett, Wash.)
8. Davis (Kaysville, Utah) (7-1)
Last week: Def. Farmington (Utah) 21-10
This week: at Layton (Utah)
9. Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho) (6-0)
Last week: Def. Meridian (Idaho) 69-0
This week: at Middleton (Idaho)
10. Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) (6-0)
Last week: Def. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) 38-36
This week: at ThunderRidge (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
Under Consideration
Billings Central Catholic (Mont.)
Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho)
Chiawana (Pasco, Wash.)
Lone Peak (Highland, Utah)
O’Dea (Seattle)
Ralston Valley (Arvada, Colo.)
Skyridge (Lehi, Colo.)
Star Valley (Afton, Wyo.)
Willamette (Eugene, Ore.)