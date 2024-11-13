Colorado (CHSAA) high school football 2024 playoff brackets, matchups, game times (11/13/2024)
The 2024 Colorado (CHSAA) high school football state championship tournaments continue this week with the second round, with the exception of Class 3A, and High School on SI has brackets for every classification.
CLASS 1A
Second Round Matchups
No. 1 Wray vs. No. 8 Highland
No. 13 Holyoke vs. No. 5 Buena Vista
No. 2 Forge Christian vs. No. 7 Meeker
No. 6 Wiggins vs. No. 3 Limon
CLASS 2A
Second Round Matchups
No. 1 Strasburg vs. No. 9 Wellington Middle-High school
No. 13 Eaton vs. No. 5 Lamar
No. 2 Basalt vs. No. 10 Sterling
No. 6 Berthoud vs. No. 3 The Classical Academy
CLASS 3A
First Round Matchups
No. 1 Thompson Valley vs. No. 16 Holy Family
No. 8 Discovery Canyon vs. No. 9 Pueblo East
No. 4 Palisade vs. No. 13 Severance
No. 5 Green Mountain vs. No. 12 Roosevelt
No. 3 Pamona vs. No. 14 Conifer
No. 6 Windsor vs. No. 11 Mountain View
No. 7 Pueblo Central vs. No. 10 Lutheran
No. 2 Mead vs. No. 15 Pueblo South
CLASS 4A
Second Round Matchups
No. 1 Dakota Ridge vs. No. 17 Loveland
No. 9 Grand Junction vs. No. 8 Ponderosa
No. 4 Palmer Ridge vs. No. 13 Rampart
No. 12 Vista Ridge vs. No. 5 Broomfield
No. 2 Montrose vs. No. 14 Frederick
No. 10 Monarch vs. No. 7 Mesa Ridge
No. 3 Pueblo West vs. No. 19 Golden
No. 11 Heritage vs. No. 6 Durango
CLASS 5A
Second Round Matchups
No. 1 Cherry Creek vs. No. 17 Grandview
No. 9 Erie vs. No. 8 Pine Creek
No. 4 Columbine vs. No. 20 Cherokee Trail
No. 13 Regis Jesuit vs. No. 5 Valor Chriistian
No. 1 Mountain Vista vs. No. 15 Fossil Ridge
No. 10 Chatfield vs. No. 7 Fairview
No. 3 Ralston Valley vs. No. 14 Arvada West
No. 7 Arapahoe vs. No. 6 Legend
CLASS A 6-MAN
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Cheyenne Wells vs. No. 8 Arickaree
No. 4 Idalia vs. No. 5 Granada
No. 3 Otis vs. No. 6 Sierra Grande
No. 7 Caliche vs. No. 2 Stratton
CLASS A 8-MAN
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Haxtun vs. No. 8 Sanford
No. 4 Mancos vs. No. 5 Byers
No. 3 Akron vs. No. 11 Sedgwick County
No. 7 Simla vs. No. 2 McClave
