Colorado (CHSAA) high school football 2024 playoff brackets, matchups, game times (11/13/2024)

Here are all the 2024 Colorado high school football playoff brackets for every division

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Fossil Ridge football receiver Luke Garvin fends off a Mullen defender for a touchdown catch during the second half of a regional home playoff game on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at PSD Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo.
Fossil Ridge football receiver Luke Garvin fends off a Mullen defender for a touchdown catch during the second half of a regional home playoff game on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at PSD Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. / Tanya B. Fabian/For The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 Colorado (CHSAA) high school football state championship tournaments continue this week with the second round, with the exception of Class 3A, and High School on SI has brackets for every classification.

Click on the classification to view the bracket.

Colorado High school Football State Championship Playoff Brackets

CLASS 1A

Second Round Matchups

No. 1 Wray vs. No. 8 Highland

No. 13 Holyoke vs. No. 5 Buena Vista

No. 2 Forge Christian vs. No. 7 Meeker

No. 6 Wiggins vs. No. 3 Limon

CLASS 2A

Second Round Matchups

No. 1 Strasburg vs. No. 9 Wellington Middle-High school

No. 13 Eaton vs. No. 5 Lamar

No. 2 Basalt vs. No. 10 Sterling

No. 6 Berthoud vs. No. 3 The Classical Academy

CLASS 3A

First Round Matchups

No. 1 Thompson Valley vs. No. 16 Holy Family

No. 8 Discovery Canyon vs. No. 9 Pueblo East

No. 4 Palisade vs. No. 13 Severance

No. 5 Green Mountain vs. No. 12 Roosevelt

No. 3 Pamona vs. No. 14 Conifer

No. 6 Windsor vs. No. 11 Mountain View

No. 7 Pueblo Central vs. No. 10 Lutheran

No. 2 Mead vs. No. 15 Pueblo South

CLASS 4A

Second Round Matchups

No. 1 Dakota Ridge vs. No. 17 Loveland

No. 9 Grand Junction vs. No. 8 Ponderosa

No. 4 Palmer Ridge vs. No. 13 Rampart

No. 12 Vista Ridge vs. No. 5 Broomfield

No. 2 Montrose vs. No. 14 Frederick

No. 10 Monarch vs. No. 7 Mesa Ridge

No. 3 Pueblo West vs. No. 19 Golden

No. 11 Heritage vs. No. 6 Durango

CLASS 5A

Second Round Matchups

No. 1 Cherry Creek vs. No. 17 Grandview

No. 9 Erie vs. No. 8 Pine Creek

No. 4 Columbine vs. No. 20 Cherokee Trail

No. 13 Regis Jesuit vs. No. 5 Valor Chriistian

No. 1 Mountain Vista vs. No. 15 Fossil Ridge

No. 10 Chatfield vs. No. 7 Fairview

No. 3 Ralston Valley vs. No. 14 Arvada West

No. 7 Arapahoe vs. No. 6 Legend

CLASS A 6-MAN

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Cheyenne Wells vs. No. 8 Arickaree

No. 4 Idalia vs. No. 5 Granada

No. 3 Otis vs. No. 6 Sierra Grande

No. 7 Caliche vs. No. 2 Stratton

CLASS A 8-MAN

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Haxtun vs. No. 8 Sanford

No. 4 Mancos vs. No. 5 Byers

No. 3 Akron vs. No. 11 Sedgwick County

No. 7 Simla vs. No. 2 McClave

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports
