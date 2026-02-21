High School

Mississippi (MHSAA) High School Girls Basketball Playoff Schedule & Scores - February 20, 2026

Get MHSAA schedules and scores as the 2026 Mississippi high school girls basketball playoffs begin on Friday, February 20

Gray Reid

Lewisburg vs Hernando from Jan. 13, 2026
Lewisburg vs Hernando from Jan. 13, 2026 / Jody McRee

There are 56 playoff games scheduled across Mississippi on Friday, February 20, including 18 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Mississippi High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the evening include some of Mississippi's top-ranked teams as No. 22 Olive Branch hosts No. 25 Callaway and No. 17 West Harrison heads to No. 14 Brandon.

Mississippi High School Girls Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, February 20

With 18 games featuring some of the best teams in the state, today promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Mississippi high school girls basketball playoffs rolls on.

MHSAA Class 7A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20

There are eight games scheduled in the MHSAA 7A classification on Friday, February 20. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Class 7A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

MHSAA Class 6A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20

There are 10 games scheduled in the MHSAA 6A classification on Friday, February 20. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Class 6A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

MHSAA Class 5A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20

There are 10 games scheduled in the MHSAA 5A classification on Friday, February 20. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Class 5A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

MHSAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20

There are 14 games scheduled in the MHSAA 4A classification on Friday, February 20. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

MHSAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20

There are 10 games scheduled in the MHSAA 3A classification on Friday, February 20. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

MHSAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20

There are 13 games scheduled in the MHSAA 2A classification on Friday, February 20. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

MHSAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20

There are 11 games scheduled in the MHSAA 1A classification on Friday, February 20. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

