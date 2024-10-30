High School

Colorado (CHSAA) high school football computer rankings (10/30/2024)

Check out High School on SI's custom rankings formula for every classification of Colorado high school football ahead of this week's action

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Cherry Creek in a win over Highland Park in 2024.
Cherry Creek in a win over Highland Park in 2024. / Robbie Rakestraw

Another week of the 2024 Colorado high school football season is in the rear view mirror and High School on SI is rolling the latest version its state computer rankings.

SBLive's/High School on SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Our computer rankings, released weekly, run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide top 25 — released early each week.

Colorado High School Football Computer Rankings

Class 1A

No. 1 Wray (8-0)

No. 2 Centauri (7-0)

No. 3 Limon (6-2)

No. 4 Highland (7-1)

No. 5 Meeker (7-2)

No. 6 Buena Vista (6-2)

No. 7 Wiggins (4-3)

No. 8 Monte Vista (7-2)

No. 9 Colorado Springs Christian (6-3)

No. 10 Holyoke (3-3)

FULL CLASS 1A RANKINGS

Class 2A

No. 1 The Classical Academy (8-0)

No. 2 Strasburg (7-1)

No. 3 Lamar (7-1)

No. 4 Basalt (7-0-1)

No. 5 Woodland Park (8-0)

No. 6 Delta (6-1-1)

No. 7 Elizabeth (6-2)

No. 8 Denver West (7-1)

No. 9 Sterling (7-1)

No. 10 Wellington Middle-High School (6-2)

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

Class 3A

No. 1 Thompson Valley (8-0)

No. 2 Mead (8-0)

No. 3 Pomona (6-2)

No. 4 Lutheran (7-1)

No. 5 Pueblo Central (6-2)

No. 6 Palisade (6-2)

No. 7 Roosevelt (6-2)

No. 8 Windsor (7-1)

No. 9 Green Mountain (5-3)

No. 10 Puebloe East (6-2)

FULL CLASS 3A RANKINGS

Class 4A

No. 1 Pueblo West (9-0)

No. 2 Dakota Ridge (8-1)

No. 3 Montrose (9-0)

No. 4 Palmer Ridge (8-1)

No. 5 Broomfield (8-1)

No. 6 Mesa Ridge (6-3)

No. 7 Durango (6-3)

No. 8 Ponderosa (6-3)

No. 9 Vista Ridge (6-3)

No. 10 Grand Junction (8-1)

FULL CLASS 4A RANKINGS

Class 5A

No. 1 Cherry Creek (8-1)

No. 2 Valor Christian (8-1)

No. 3 Ralsotn Valley (8-1)

No. 4 Mountain Vista (9-0)

No. 5 Columbine (8-1)

No. 6 Legend (8-1)

No. 7 Fairview (8-0)

No. 8 Pine Creek (7-3)

No. 9 Erie (7-2)

No. 10 Chatfield (6-2)

FULL CLASS 5A RANKINGS

CLASS A 6-MAN RANKINGS

CLASS A-8 MAN RANKINGS

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jack Butler, SBLive Sports
JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

Home/Colorado