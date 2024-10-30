Colorado (CHSAA) high school football computer rankings (10/30/2024)
Another week of the 2024 Colorado high school football season is in the rear view mirror and High School on SI is rolling the latest version its state computer rankings.
SBLive's/High School on SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings, released weekly, run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide top 25 — released early each week.
Colorado High School Football Computer Rankings
Class 1A
No. 1 Wray (8-0)
No. 2 Centauri (7-0)
No. 3 Limon (6-2)
No. 4 Highland (7-1)
No. 5 Meeker (7-2)
No. 6 Buena Vista (6-2)
No. 7 Wiggins (4-3)
No. 8 Monte Vista (7-2)
No. 9 Colorado Springs Christian (6-3)
No. 10 Holyoke (3-3)
Class 2A
No. 1 The Classical Academy (8-0)
No. 2 Strasburg (7-1)
No. 3 Lamar (7-1)
No. 4 Basalt (7-0-1)
No. 5 Woodland Park (8-0)
No. 6 Delta (6-1-1)
No. 7 Elizabeth (6-2)
No. 8 Denver West (7-1)
No. 9 Sterling (7-1)
No. 10 Wellington Middle-High School (6-2)
Class 3A
No. 1 Thompson Valley (8-0)
No. 2 Mead (8-0)
No. 3 Pomona (6-2)
No. 4 Lutheran (7-1)
No. 5 Pueblo Central (6-2)
No. 6 Palisade (6-2)
No. 7 Roosevelt (6-2)
No. 8 Windsor (7-1)
No. 9 Green Mountain (5-3)
No. 10 Puebloe East (6-2)
Class 4A
No. 1 Pueblo West (9-0)
No. 2 Dakota Ridge (8-1)
No. 3 Montrose (9-0)
No. 4 Palmer Ridge (8-1)
No. 5 Broomfield (8-1)
No. 6 Mesa Ridge (6-3)
No. 7 Durango (6-3)
No. 8 Ponderosa (6-3)
No. 9 Vista Ridge (6-3)
No. 10 Grand Junction (8-1)
Class 5A
No. 1 Cherry Creek (8-1)
No. 2 Valor Christian (8-1)
No. 3 Ralsotn Valley (8-1)
No. 4 Mountain Vista (9-0)
No. 5 Columbine (8-1)
No. 6 Legend (8-1)
No. 7 Fairview (8-0)
No. 8 Pine Creek (7-3)
No. 9 Erie (7-2)
No. 10 Chatfield (6-2)
