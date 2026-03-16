Texas Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 16, 2026

The 2026 Texas boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

CLASS 1A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Valley Patriots

Runner-Ups: Fayetteville Lions

CLASS 1A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Jayton Jaybirds

Runner-Ups: Kennard Tigers

CLASS 2A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Panhandle Panthers

Runner-Ups: San Augustine Wolves

CLASS 2A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Lipan Indians

Runner-Ups: Martin's Mill Mustangs

CLASS 3A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Madison Trojans

Runner-Ups: Orangefield Bobcats

CLASS 3A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Paradise Panthers

Runner-Ups: Palestine Westwood Warriors

CLASS 4A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Kimball Knights

Runner-Ups: Almeta Crawford Chargers

CLASS 4A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Carter Cowboys

Runner-Ups: La Marque Cougars

CLASS 5A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Frisco Heritage Coyotes

Runner-Ups: Beaumont West Brook Bruins

CLASS 5A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Mansfield Summit Jaguars

Runner-Ups: Beaumont United Timberwolves

CLASS 6A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: North Crowley Panthers

Runner-Ups: San Antonio Brennan Bears

CLASS 6A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Little Elm Lobos

Runner-Ups: Westlake Chaparrals

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