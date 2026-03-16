Texas Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 16, 2026
The 2026 Texas boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
CLASS 1A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: Valley Patriots
Runner-Ups: Fayetteville Lions
CLASS 1A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: Jayton Jaybirds
Runner-Ups: Kennard Tigers
CLASS 2A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: Panhandle Panthers
Runner-Ups: San Augustine Wolves
CLASS 2A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: Lipan Indians
Runner-Ups: Martin's Mill Mustangs
CLASS 3A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: Madison Trojans
Runner-Ups: Orangefield Bobcats
CLASS 3A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: Paradise Panthers
Runner-Ups: Palestine Westwood Warriors
CLASS 4A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: Kimball Knights
Runner-Ups: Almeta Crawford Chargers
CLASS 4A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: Carter Cowboys
Runner-Ups: La Marque Cougars
CLASS 5A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: Frisco Heritage Coyotes
Runner-Ups: Beaumont West Brook Bruins
CLASS 5A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: Mansfield Summit Jaguars
Runner-Ups: Beaumont United Timberwolves
CLASS 6A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: North Crowley Panthers
Runner-Ups: San Antonio Brennan Bears
CLASS 6A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Champions: Little Elm Lobos
Runner-Ups: Westlake Chaparrals
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Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.