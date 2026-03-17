Florida High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026
The 2026 Florida girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class 7A (Click to view full bracket)
Champion: Doral Academy Firebirds
Runner-Up: Winter Haven Blue Devils
Class 6A
Champion: St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders
Runner-Up: Bayside Bears
Class 5A
Champion: Booker T. Washington Wildcats
Runner-Up: Blanche Ely Tigers
Class 4A
Champion: Bishop Kenny Crusaders
Runner-Up: Bishop Moore Hornets
Class 3A
Champion: Somerset Academy - Canyons Cougars
Runner-Up: Lake Highland Prep Highlanders
Class 2A
Champion: Miami Country Day Spartans
Runner-Up: Holy Trinity Episcopal Tigers
Class 1A
Champion: Grandview Prep Pride
Runner-Up: Orlando Christian Prep Warriors
Class Rural
Champion: Williston Red Devils
Runner-Up: Jay Royals
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Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.