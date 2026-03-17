Skip to main content
High School

Florida High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every FHSAA champion and runner-up for all eight classifications as the Florida high school girls basketball season comes to a close
Gray Reid|
Doral Academy vs River Ridge from Dec. 18, 2025
Doral Academy vs River Ridge from Dec. 18, 2025 | Jeff Klein

The 2026 Florida girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class 7A (Click to view full bracket)

Champion: Doral Academy Firebirds

Runner-Up: Winter Haven Blue Devils

Class 6A

Champion: St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders

Runner-Up: Bayside Bears

Class 5A

Champion: Booker T. Washington Wildcats

Runner-Up: Blanche Ely Tigers

Class 4A

Champion: Bishop Kenny Crusaders

Runner-Up: Bishop Moore Hornets

Class 3A

Champion: Somerset Academy - Canyons Cougars

Runner-Up: Lake Highland Prep Highlanders

Class 2A

Champion: Miami Country Day Spartans

Runner-Up: Holy Trinity Episcopal Tigers

Class 1A

Champion: Grandview Prep Pride

Runner-Up: Orlando Christian Prep Warriors

Class Rural

Champion: Williston Red Devils

Runner-Up: Jay Royals

More Girls Basketball Coverage from High School On SI

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Florida