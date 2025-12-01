High School

Colorado High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (CHSAA) - December 1, 2025

Get every bracket and matchup in the 2025 Colorado high school football playoffs

Ben Dagg

Scenes from Akron vs Haxtun
Scenes from Akron vs Haxtun / Lance Wendt

The 2025 Colorado high school football playoffs conclude on Saturday, December 6 with three games in the Championship Round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Colorado high school playoffs.

Colorado High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (CHSAA) - December 1, 2025

CLASS A 6 MAN BRACKET (select to view bracket details)

Championship

Idalia defeated Stratton 38-8

CLASS A 8 MAN BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Championship

Haxtun defeated Akron 54-38

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Championship

Limon defeated Buena Vista 14-10

CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Championship

Wellington defeated Elizabeth 35-0

CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Championship

No. 2 Pomona vs. No. 1 Windsor - 12/6 at 10 a.m.

CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Championship

No. 3 Palmer Ridge vs. No. 1 Dakota Ridge - 12/6 at 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Championship

No. 2 Ralston Valley vs. No. 1 Cherry Creek - 12/6 at 5 p.m.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

Home/Colorado