Colorado High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (CHSAA) - December 1, 2025
Get every bracket and matchup in the 2025 Colorado high school football playoffs
The 2025 Colorado high school football playoffs conclude on Saturday, December 6 with three games in the Championship Round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Colorado high school playoffs.
Colorado High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (CHSAA) - December 1, 2025
CLASS A 6 MAN BRACKET (select to view bracket details)
Championship
Idalia defeated Stratton 38-8
CLASS A 8 MAN BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Championship
Haxtun defeated Akron 54-38
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Championship
Limon defeated Buena Vista 14-10
CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Championship
Wellington defeated Elizabeth 35-0
CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Championship
No. 2 Pomona vs. No. 1 Windsor - 12/6 at 10 a.m.
CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Championship
No. 3 Palmer Ridge vs. No. 1 Dakota Ridge - 12/6 at 1:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Championship
No. 2 Ralston Valley vs. No. 1 Cherry Creek - 12/6 at 5 p.m.
More Football Coverage from High School On SI
Published