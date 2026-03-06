Oregon High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (OSAA) - March 5, 2026

The 2026 Oregon high school boys basketball playoffs continue on Thursday, March 5th with playoff games for all divisions.

High School On SI has brackets for every division in the OSAA high school boys basketball playoffs. The 6A state final is March 14th.

Oregon High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (OSAA) - March 5-6, 2026

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semi Final Round

No. 1 Union vs. No. 4 North Clackamas Christian - 03/06

No. 2 Country Christian vs. No. 6 Open Door Christian Academy - 03/06

CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Second Round

No. 1 Trinity Lutheran vs. No. 8 East Linn Christian - 03/05

No. 4 Oakland vs. No. 5 Stanfield - 03/05

No. 3 Regis vs. No. 11 Western Christian - 03/05

No. 2 Portland Christian vs. No. 7 Lowell - 03/05

CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Third Round

No. 9 St. Mary's vs. No. 17 Banks - 03/05

No. 4 Riverside vs. No. 5 Pleasant Hill - 03/05

No. 3 Valley Catholic vs. No. 6 Blanchet Catholic - 03/05

No. 2 Cascade Christian vs. No. 7 Creswell - 03/05

CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round

No. 1 Scappoose vs. No. 16 Klamath Union - 03/06

No. 8 La Grande vs. No. 9 Marshfield - 03/06

No. 5 St. Helens vs. No. 12 Philomath - 03/06

No. 4 Madras vs. No. 13 Pendleton - 03/06

No. 3 Molalla vs. No. 14 Baker - 03/06

No. 6 Marist vs. No. 11 Astoria - 03/06

No. 7 Junction City vs. No. 10 Estacada - 03/06

No. 2 Newport vs. No. 15 Hidden Valley - 03/06

CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round

No. 1 Crook County vs. No. 16 Lebanon - 03/06

No. 8 Wilsonville vs. No. 9 Crater - 03/06

No. 5 Summit vs. No. 12 Corvallis - 03/06

No. 4 Thurston vs. No. 13 Ridgeview - 03/06

No. 3 Parkrose vs. No. 14 Churchill - 03/06

No. 6 Canby vs. No. 11 Crescent Valley - 03/06

No. 7 North Eugene vs. No. 10 Central - 03/06

No. 2 West Albany vs. No. 15 Centennial - 03/06

CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Second Round

No. 1 Southridge vs. No. 17 Benson Tech - 03/06

No. 8 Clackamas vs. No. 9 Nelson - 03/06

No. 5 Sherwood vs. No. 12 West Linn - 03/06

No. 4 Tualatin vs. No. 20 Gresham - 03/06

No. 3 Oregon City vs. No. 19 Sunset - 03/06

No. 6 Jesuit vs. No. 11 Westview - 03/06

No. 7 Lake Oswego vs. No. 10 Grant - 03/06

No. 2 Central Catholic vs. No. 15 South Salem - 03/06

