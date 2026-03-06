Oregon High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (OSAA) - March 5, 2026
The 2026 Oregon high school boys basketball playoffs continue on Thursday, March 5th with playoff games for all divisions.
High School On SI has brackets for every division in the OSAA high school boys basketball playoffs. The 6A state final is March 14th.
Oregon High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (OSAA) - March 5-6, 2026
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Semi Final Round
No. 1 Union vs. No. 4 North Clackamas Christian - 03/06
No. 2 Country Christian vs. No. 6 Open Door Christian Academy - 03/06
CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Second Round
No. 1 Trinity Lutheran vs. No. 8 East Linn Christian - 03/05
No. 4 Oakland vs. No. 5 Stanfield - 03/05
No. 3 Regis vs. No. 11 Western Christian - 03/05
No. 2 Portland Christian vs. No. 7 Lowell - 03/05
CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Third Round
No. 9 St. Mary's vs. No. 17 Banks - 03/05
No. 4 Riverside vs. No. 5 Pleasant Hill - 03/05
No. 3 Valley Catholic vs. No. 6 Blanchet Catholic - 03/05
No. 2 Cascade Christian vs. No. 7 Creswell - 03/05
CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round
No. 1 Scappoose vs. No. 16 Klamath Union - 03/06
No. 8 La Grande vs. No. 9 Marshfield - 03/06
No. 5 St. Helens vs. No. 12 Philomath - 03/06
No. 4 Madras vs. No. 13 Pendleton - 03/06
No. 3 Molalla vs. No. 14 Baker - 03/06
No. 6 Marist vs. No. 11 Astoria - 03/06
No. 7 Junction City vs. No. 10 Estacada - 03/06
No. 2 Newport vs. No. 15 Hidden Valley - 03/06
CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round
No. 1 Crook County vs. No. 16 Lebanon - 03/06
No. 8 Wilsonville vs. No. 9 Crater - 03/06
No. 5 Summit vs. No. 12 Corvallis - 03/06
No. 4 Thurston vs. No. 13 Ridgeview - 03/06
No. 3 Parkrose vs. No. 14 Churchill - 03/06
No. 6 Canby vs. No. 11 Crescent Valley - 03/06
No. 7 North Eugene vs. No. 10 Central - 03/06
No. 2 West Albany vs. No. 15 Centennial - 03/06
CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Second Round
No. 1 Southridge vs. No. 17 Benson Tech - 03/06
No. 8 Clackamas vs. No. 9 Nelson - 03/06
No. 5 Sherwood vs. No. 12 West Linn - 03/06
No. 4 Tualatin vs. No. 20 Gresham - 03/06
No. 3 Oregon City vs. No. 19 Sunset - 03/06
No. 6 Jesuit vs. No. 11 Westview - 03/06
No. 7 Lake Oswego vs. No. 10 Grant - 03/06
No. 2 Central Catholic vs. No. 15 South Salem - 03/06
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.
More Basketball Coverage from High School On SI
Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.