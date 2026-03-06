Pennsylvania High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (PIAA) - March 6, 2026

The 2026 Pennsylvania high school boys basketball state playoffs begin on Friday, March 6th with first round games for all divisions.

High School On SI has brackets for every division in the PIAA high school boys basketball playoffs. The state championships begin March 19th.

Pennsylvania High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (PIAA) - March 6-7, 2026

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round

High Point Baptist Academy vs. Lincoln Leadership Academy - 03/06

West-Mont Christian Academy vs. MaST Community Charter III - 03/06

Weatherly vs. Plumstead Christian - 03/06

Sullivan County vs. Coventry Christian - 03/06

Bethlehem Christian vs. Our Lady of Lourdes Regional - 03/06

Sankofa Freedom Academy vs. Dayspring Christian Academy - 03/06

York Country Day vs. North Penn-Liberty - 03/06

Chester Charter Scholar Academy vs. LaAcademia Partnership Charter - 03/06

Conemaugh Valley vs. Conestoga Christian - 03/06

Turkeyfoot Valley Area vs. North Clarion - 03/06

Johnsonburg vs. West Middlesex - 03/06

Neighborhood Academy vs. Saint Joseph's Catholic Academy - 03/06

Elk County Catholic vs. Monessen - 03/06

Serra Catholic vs. Bishop Carroll - 03/06

Forbes Road vs. Cameron County - 03/06

Erie First Christian Academy vs. Nazareth Prep - 03/06

CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round

Constitution vs. Church Farm - 03/07

Schuylkill Haven vs. Delone Catholic - 03/07

Old Forge vs. East Juniata - 03/07

Delaware County Christian vs. Vaux - 03/07

Northeast Bradford vs. Susquehanna - 03/07

York Catholic vs. Paul Robeson - 03/07

United Valley vs. Neshannock - 03/07

Clarion Area vs. Muncy - 03/07

Sewickley Academy vs. Saegertown - 03/07

Bishop McCort vs. Port Allegany - 03/07

McConnellsburg vs. Eden Christian - 03/07

Cochranton vs. Clairton - 03/07

Redbank Valley vs. Jefferson-Morgan - 03/07

Jeannette vs. Northern Cambria - 03/07

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Conemaugh Township - 03/07

Mercyhurst Prep vs. Winchester Thurston - 03/07

CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round

West Catholic vs. Lancaster Catholic - 03/07

Southern Columbia Area vs. Executive Education Academy - 03/07

MAST Community Charter vs. High School of the Future - 03/07

Riverside vs. Mifflinburg - 03/07

Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Freire Charter - 03/07

Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lansdale Catholic - 03/07

Universal Audenried Charter School vs. Catasauqua - 03/07

Warrior Run vs. Dunmore - 03/07

Trinity vs. River Valley - 03/07

Everett vs. Mohawk Area - 03/07

Forest Hills vs. Shady Side Academy - 03/07

Aliquippa vs. Cranberry Area - 03/07

Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Ligonier Valley - 03/07

South Park vs. Perry Traditional Academy - 03/07

South Allegheny vs. Westmont Hilltop - 03/07

Eisenhower vs. Seton LaSalle - 03/07

CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round

Archbishop Carroll vs. Wyomissing - 03/06

Bishop McDevitt vs. Mount Carmel - 03/06

Pope John Paul II vs. Murrell Dobbins Vo-Tech - 03/06

Lewisburg vs. Big Spring - 03/06

Allentown Central Catholic vs. Devon Prep - 03/06

Montoursville vs. Valley View - 03/06

West Philadelphia vs. Salisbury Township - 03/06

Scranton Prep vs. Schuylkill Valley - 03/06

Berks Catholic vs. Carver High School of Engineering & Science - 03/06

Northwestern Lehigh vs. Dallas - 03/06

Knoch vs. Girard - 03/06

Sharon vs. North Catholic - 03/06

Quaker Valley vs. Hickory - 03/06

Huntingdon vs. Deer Lakes - 03/06

Obama Academy of International Studies vs. Warren - 03/06

Cathedral Prep vs. Central Valley - 03/06

CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round

Upper Dublin vs. Spring Grove - 03/06

Selinsgrove vs. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic - 03/06

Abington Heights vs. Springfield - 03/06

Frankford vs. Octorara Area - 03/06

Southern Lehigh vs. Upper Moreland - 03/06

Penncrest vs. York Suburban - 03/06

Neumann-Goretti vs. Pottstown - 03/06

Holy Ghost Prep vs. Crestwood - 03/06

West York Area vs. Ringgold - 03/06

Meadville vs. Penn Hills - 03/06

Hershey vs. Moon Area - 03/06

Thomas Jefferson vs. New Oxford - 03/06

Chartiers Valley vs. Exeter Township - 03/06

Hampton vs. Cocalico - 03/06

Milton Hershey vs. Gateway - 03/06

Greater Johnstown vs. Shaler Area - 03/06

CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round

Plymouth Whitemarsh vs. Cedar Cliff - 03/07

Liberty vs. Wilkes-Barre - 03/07

Central York vs. Cheltenham - 03/07

Father Judge vs. Spring-Ford - 03/07

Imhotep Charter vs. Garnet Valley - 03/07

William Penn vs. Pocono Mountain East - 03/07

Delaware Valley vs. Abington - 03/07

Parkland vs. Conestoga - 03/07

Central Dauphin vs. Pennsbury - 03/07

Souderton vs. Archbishop Wood - 03/07

Methacton vs. Whitehall - 03/07

New Castle vs. Wilson - 03/07

Coatesville vs. Chambersburg - 03/07

Taylor Allderdice vs. Central Catholic - 03/07

Upper St. Clair vs. Cedar Crest - 03/07

Red Lion vs. Seneca Valley - 03/07

