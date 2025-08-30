High School

Colorado high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025

Ben Dagg

Arapahoe was impressive in shutting out Mountain Vista, 20-0, Friday night in Colorado.
The 2025 Colorado high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Granada 60, Cotopaxi 6

Dolores 48, Justice 16

Lincoln 0, Woodland Park 67

ThunderRidge 26, Columbine 6

Melrose 6, Mancos 14

Wayne Hills 42, Wheat Ridge 6

Windsor 55, Green Mountain 0

Del Norte 12, Olathe 14

Soroco 0, Belleview Christian 16

Platte Canyon 12, Wray 47

Alamosa 6, Monte Vista 3

Cardinal Mooney 21, Cherry Creek 24

Valor Christian 41, Regis Jesuit 15

Ralston Valley 34, Erie 21

Mullen 30, Castle View 13

Hoehne 14, Simla 39

Valley 32, Sterling 49

Crownpoint 0, Montezuma-Cortez 48

Moffat County 0, Steamboat Springs 55

Pueblo Centennial 8, La Junta 42

Kent Denver 40, Florence 12

Hinkley 6, Englewood 63

The Classical Academy 34, Eaton 17

Brush 28, Fort Morgan 20

Berthoud 7, Thompson Valley 17

Bennett 0, Weld Central 55

Evergreen 16, Basalt 15

Aspen 40, Grand Valley 0

Ignacio 22, Cedaredge 50

Prairie View 7, Riverdale Ridge 48

Overland 0, Smoky Hill 56

Greeley West 0, Montrose 48

Fairview 41, Legacy 7

Rangeview 6, Eaglecrest 50

Denver South 34, Westminster 10

Rock Canyon 52, Chaparral 15

Douglas County 41, Brighton 6

Mountain Vista 20, Arapahoe 0

Highland 13, Flatirons Academy 14

Palisade 40, Delta 7

Skyline 12, Silver Creek 35

Poudre 17, Timnath 24

Highlands Ranch 33, Gateway 14

Chatfield 12, Dakota Ridge 23

West Grand 22, Sanford 44

Norwood 20, Hayden 18

Elbert 6, McClave 8

Peyton 39, Fleming 15

Hanover 36, Flagler 42

Deer Trail 12, Otis 52

Cheyenne Wells 22, Stratton 50

Cheraw 34, Sierra Grande 50

Genoa-Hugo 25, Briggsdale 7

Discovery Canyon 25, Pueblo Central 0

Coronado 41, Palmer 3

Chase County 7, Yuma 21

Wiggins 14, Forge Christian 33

Platte Valley 7, Strasburg 34

Peyton 39, The Pinnacle 15

Crowley County 22, Merino 28

Dayspring Christian Academy 42, Denver Christian 14

Byers 44, Rocky Ford 12

Colorado Springs Christian 14, Limon 41

North Fork 47, Center 6

Skyview 47, Thornton 0

Niwot 35, Thomas Jefferson 36

Meeker 6, Centauri 34

Sand Creek 40, Harrison 21

Salida 7, Buena Vista 50

Ponderosa 14, Palmer Ridge 42

Northfield 0, Roosevelt 35

Montbello 20, Vista Ridge 50

Longmont 13, Monarch 43

Grand Junction Central 20, Fruita Monument 39

Grand Junction 34, Rifle 7

George Washington 19, Falcon 30

Durango 35, Farmington 6

Doherty 28, Liberty 20

Frederick 13, Broomfield 31

Conifer 44, Standley Lake 6

