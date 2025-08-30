Colorado high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025
The 2025 Colorado high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Granada 60, Cotopaxi 6
Dolores 48, Justice 16
Lincoln 0, Woodland Park 67
ThunderRidge 26, Columbine 6
Melrose 6, Mancos 14
Wayne Hills 42, Wheat Ridge 6
Windsor 55, Green Mountain 0
Del Norte 12, Olathe 14
Soroco 0, Belleview Christian 16
Platte Canyon 12, Wray 47
Alamosa 6, Monte Vista 3
Cardinal Mooney 21, Cherry Creek 24
Valor Christian 41, Regis Jesuit 15
Ralston Valley 34, Erie 21
Mullen 30, Castle View 13
Hoehne 14, Simla 39
Valley 32, Sterling 49
Crownpoint 0, Montezuma-Cortez 48
Moffat County 0, Steamboat Springs 55
Pueblo Centennial 8, La Junta 42
Kent Denver 40, Florence 12
Hinkley 6, Englewood 63
The Classical Academy 34, Eaton 17
Brush 28, Fort Morgan 20
Berthoud 7, Thompson Valley 17
Bennett 0, Weld Central 55
Evergreen 16, Basalt 15
Aspen 40, Grand Valley 0
Ignacio 22, Cedaredge 50
Prairie View 7, Riverdale Ridge 48
Overland 0, Smoky Hill 56
Greeley West 0, Montrose 48
Fairview 41, Legacy 7
Rangeview 6, Eaglecrest 50
Denver South 34, Westminster 10
Rock Canyon 52, Chaparral 15
Douglas County 41, Brighton 6
Mountain Vista 20, Arapahoe 0
Highland 13, Flatirons Academy 14
Palisade 40, Delta 7
Skyline 12, Silver Creek 35
Poudre 17, Timnath 24
Highlands Ranch 33, Gateway 14
Chatfield 12, Dakota Ridge 23
West Grand 22, Sanford 44
Norwood 20, Hayden 18
Elbert 6, McClave 8
Peyton 39, Fleming 15
Hanover 36, Flagler 42
Deer Trail 12, Otis 52
Cheyenne Wells 22, Stratton 50
Cheraw 34, Sierra Grande 50
Genoa-Hugo 25, Briggsdale 7
Discovery Canyon 25, Pueblo Central 0
Coronado 41, Palmer 3
Chase County 7, Yuma 21
Wiggins 14, Forge Christian 33
Platte Valley 7, Strasburg 34
Peyton 39, The Pinnacle 15
Crowley County 22, Merino 28
Dayspring Christian Academy 42, Denver Christian 14
Byers 44, Rocky Ford 12
Colorado Springs Christian 14, Limon 41
North Fork 47, Center 6
Skyview 47, Thornton 0
Niwot 35, Thomas Jefferson 36
Meeker 6, Centauri 34
Sand Creek 40, Harrison 21
Salida 7, Buena Vista 50
Ponderosa 14, Palmer Ridge 42
Northfield 0, Roosevelt 35
Montbello 20, Vista Ridge 50
Longmont 13, Monarch 43
Grand Junction Central 20, Fruita Monument 39
Grand Junction 34, Rifle 7
George Washington 19, Falcon 30
Durango 35, Farmington 6
Doherty 28, Liberty 20
Frederick 13, Broomfield 31
Conifer 44, Standley Lake 6