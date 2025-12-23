Colorado High School Girls Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 22, 2025
Colorado high school girls basketball is some of the best in the country and with holiday tournaments going on, we’re providing some rankings.
Now over three weeks into the season, we take a look at the top 25 teams standing out in the Box State so far for 2025-2026.
Take a look at our Week 4 Colorado high school girls basketball rankings:
1. Riverdale Ridge (5-2)
Last week: Lost to Ontario Christian (CA) 77-47, lost to Sierra Canyon (CA) 70-51
Up next: vs. No. 7 Legend on Jan. 5, vs. Prairie View on Jan. 8
2. Valor Christian (4-2)
Last week: Beat No. 10 Regis Jesuit 51-38
Up next: at No. 13 Grandview on Jan. 5, vs. Cherry Creek on Jan. 7, vs. No. 3 Broomfield on Jan. 10
3. Broomfield (6-0)
Last week: Beat Lutheran 53-41
Up next: vs. Cherry Creek on Jan. 3
4. Cherokee Trail (9-1)
Last week: Beat Osbourn Park (VA) 67-66 (OT), beat La Jolla Country Day (CA) 45-42, lost to Sage Hill (CA) 68-66
Up next: vs. No. 7 Legend on Jan. 7, at No. 20 Erie on Jan. 9
5. Northfield (6-1)
Last week: Lost to Perry (AZ) 51-42, beat Gilbert (AZ) 49-31, beat Moreno Valley (CA) 62-57
Up next: at No. 22 Standley Lake on Jan. 6, vs. Mulle on Jan. 8
6. Denver East (4-2)
Last week: Idle
Up next: at No. 15 Pine Creek on Jan. 6, at Chaparral on Jan. 8, at No. 9 Arapahoe on Jan. 10
7. Legend (5-3)
Last week: Beat USJ (TN) 52-48, beat Cedar Valley (UT) 40-36, beat Basha (AZ) 52-27
Up next: at No. 1 Riverdale Ridge on Jan. 5, at No. 4 Cherokee Trail on Jan. 7
8. Highlands Ranch (5-3)
Last week: Lost to Eagle (ID) 65-57, lost to McClintock (AZ) 48-43, beat Lynwood (CA) 57-41
Up next: at No. 17 Ralston Valley on Jan. 3
9. Arapahoe (6-0)
Last week: Beat No. 10 Regis Jesuit 60-54, beat Riverdale Baptist (MD) 55-54, beat Mesa (AZ) 72-25, beat Santa Margarita (CA) 66-53
Up next: vs. Fruita Monument on Jan. 2
10. Regis Jesuit (4-3)
Last week: Lost to No. 9 Arapahoe 60-54, Lost to No. 2 Valor Christian 51-38
Up next: vs. Midtown (GA) on Jan. 2, vs. HTEA (FL) on Jan. 3, vs. Westlake (GA) on Jan. 3
11. Green Mountain (6-1)
Last week: Beat Chaparral 58-48, beat No. 21 Lutheran 48-41 (OT)
Up next: vs. Chatfield on Jan. 2, at Ponderosa on Jan. 3
12. Arvada West (8-0)
Last week: Beat Brighton 67-18, beat Douglas County 70-23
Up next: at Legacy on Jan. 3
13. Grandview (4-3)
Last week: Beat Faith Lutheran (NV) 57-28, beat Horizon (AZ) 51-48, lost to Villa Park (CA) 50-49
Up next: vs. No. 2 Valor Christian on Jan. 5, vs. No. 17 Ralston Valley on Jan. 7, vs. Roosevelt on Jan. 10
14. Columbine (8-0)
Last week: Beat Cherry Creek 79-55, beat Eaglecrest 55-38, beat Fountain-Fort Carson 53-25
Up next: vs. No. 20 Erie on Jan. 3
15. Pine Creek (5-2)
Last week: Beat ThunderRidge 58-44
Up next: at Douglas County on Jan. 2
16. Horizon (5-2)
Last week: Beat Dominguez (CA) 61-13, lost to Springfield (OR) 59-46
Up next: vs. Corner Canyon on Dec. 22, finish Tarkanian Classic on Dec. 23
17. Ralston Valley (3-3)
Last week: Idle
Up next: vs. No. 8 Highlands Ranch on Jan. 3
18. Air Academy (8-0)
Last week: Beat Grand Junction 69-47, beat Delta 72-15, beat Fruita Monument 60-41
Up next: vs. Liberty on Jan. 6, vs. No. 15 Pine Creek on Jan. 8
19. Eaglecrest (7-2)
Last week: Beat Prairie View 77-20, lost to No. 14 Columbine 55-38, beat Lakewood 70-14
Up next: vs. Fruita Monument on Jan. 3
20. Erie (5-1)
Last week: Beat No. 22 Overland 61-44
Up next: at No. 14 Columbine on Jan. 3
21. Lutheran (4-3)
Last week: Lost to No. 3 Broomfield 53-41, lost to No. 11 Green Mountain 48-41 (OT)
Up next: at Frederick on Jan. 3
22. Overland (7-1)
Last week: Lost to No. 20 Erie 61-44, beat Aurora Central 64-26, beat Silverado (NV) 52-13, beat Victory Christian Academy (CA) 49-47
Up next: vs. Notre Dame (CA) on Dec. 22, finish Tarkanian Classic on Dec. 23
23. Standley Lake (6-0)
Last week: Beat Frederick 56-30, beat Silver Creek 67-43
Up next: vs. No. 5 Northfield on Jan. 6
24. Montrose (9-0)
Last week: Beat Pagosa Springs 58-28, beat Pueblo Central 54-9, beat Glenwood Springs 56-13
Up next: at Basalt on Jan. 6, vs. Alamosa on Jan. 9, vs. Centauri on Jan. 10
25. University (8-0)
Last week: Beat Peak to Peak 55-17, beat Northridge 47-43
Up next: at No. 21 Lutheran on Jan. 6
Considered: Chaparral, Rageview, Rock Canyon, Windsor, Mullen, Golden, Mead, Palmer Ridge, Thompson Valley, Pueblo East, Thompson Valley