Colorado high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025

Ben Dagg

Tinmath exits the tunnel
Tinmath exits the tunnel / Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Colorado high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Akron 28, Haxtun 24

Alamosa 35, Gunnison 0

Aspen 47, Moffat County 14

Berthoud 35, Valley 0

Brighton 35, Prairie View 21

Brush 42, Sterling 6

Caliche 60, Flagler 0

Centauri 56, Center 0

Centaurus 51, Gateway 0

Cheraw 54, Wiley 51

Cheyenne Wells 60, Eads 18

Clear Creek 49, Belleview Christian 0

Colorado Springs Christian 37, Peyton 0

Conifer 56, Skyview 0

Coronado 10, Pueblo County 7

Dakota Ridge 49, Heritage 21

Deer Trail 46, Manzanola 0

Discovery Canyon 43, Pueblo Centennial 0

Eagle Valley 35, Glenwood Springs 0

Eaglecrest 27, Cherokee Trail 13

Elbert 74, South Park 0

Elizabeth 48, Bennett 0

Evergreen 58, Summit 0

Fairview 60, Fort Collins 29

Falcon 17, Widefield 12

Florence 35, Banning Lewis Ranch Academy 7

Forge Christian 51, Flatirons Academy 7

Fort Morgan 42, Mountain View 0

Fowler 58, Custer County 6

Gilpin County 38, Front Range Christian 17

Golden 34, Bear Creek 21

Granada 45, Walsh 36

Green Mountain 57, Wheat Ridge 13

Hayden 70, Rangely 30

Ignacio 14, Trinidad 0

La Junta 63, Manitou Springs 13

Lamar 52, Woodland Park 20

Las Animas 58, Holly 6

Legend 50, Chaparral 7

Lewis-Palmer 60, Harrison 20

Lutheran 48, Standley Lake 0

Manual 12, The Pinnacle 7

Monarch 38, Loveland 21

Montezuma-Cortez 23, Salida 13

Monte Vista 57, Del Norte 0

Mountain Vista 40, ThunderRidge 0

Mullen 28, Legacy 20

North Fork 21, Cedaredge 14

Northfield 50, Montbello 0

Northglenn 49, Lakewood 0

Northridge 24, Greeley Central 20

Norwood 60, Dove Creek 30

Olathe 34, Grand Valley 0

Pagosa Springs 55, Bayfield 7

Palmer Ridge 21, Durango 7

Peetz 28, Fleming 18

Pomona 23, Roosevelt 15

Prairie 54, Weldon Valley 8

Pueblo East 62, Sierra 6

Pueblo South 49, Palmer 6

Resurrection Christian 34, Eaton 7

Riverdale Ridge 56, Longmont 14

Rocky Mountain 28, Fossil Ridge 14

Rye 14, Ellicott 12

Sand Creek 52, Cheyenne Mountain 45

Skyline 40, Grand Junction Central 6

Springfield 62, Rocky Ford 20

Stratton 22, Otis 16

The Classical Academy 41, Denver West 8

Valor Christian 56, Castle View 0

Wellington Middle-High School 48, University 6

West Grand 56, Soroco 0

Westminster 56, Overland 6

Windsor 59, Niwot 7

Wray 28, Burlington 18

Yuma 34, Wiggins 13

