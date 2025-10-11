Colorado high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025
The 2025 Colorado high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Akron 28, Haxtun 24
Alamosa 35, Gunnison 0
Aspen 47, Moffat County 14
Berthoud 35, Valley 0
Brighton 35, Prairie View 21
Brush 42, Sterling 6
Caliche 60, Flagler 0
Centauri 56, Center 0
Centaurus 51, Gateway 0
Cheraw 54, Wiley 51
Cheyenne Wells 60, Eads 18
Clear Creek 49, Belleview Christian 0
Colorado Springs Christian 37, Peyton 0
Conifer 56, Skyview 0
Coronado 10, Pueblo County 7
Dakota Ridge 49, Heritage 21
Deer Trail 46, Manzanola 0
Discovery Canyon 43, Pueblo Centennial 0
Eagle Valley 35, Glenwood Springs 0
Eaglecrest 27, Cherokee Trail 13
Elbert 74, South Park 0
Elizabeth 48, Bennett 0
Evergreen 58, Summit 0
Fairview 60, Fort Collins 29
Falcon 17, Widefield 12
Florence 35, Banning Lewis Ranch Academy 7
Forge Christian 51, Flatirons Academy 7
Fort Morgan 42, Mountain View 0
Fowler 58, Custer County 6
Gilpin County 38, Front Range Christian 17
Golden 34, Bear Creek 21
Granada 45, Walsh 36
Green Mountain 57, Wheat Ridge 13
Hayden 70, Rangely 30
Ignacio 14, Trinidad 0
La Junta 63, Manitou Springs 13
Lamar 52, Woodland Park 20
Las Animas 58, Holly 6
Legend 50, Chaparral 7
Lewis-Palmer 60, Harrison 20
Lutheran 48, Standley Lake 0
Manual 12, The Pinnacle 7
Monarch 38, Loveland 21
Montezuma-Cortez 23, Salida 13
Monte Vista 57, Del Norte 0
Mountain Vista 40, ThunderRidge 0
Mullen 28, Legacy 20
North Fork 21, Cedaredge 14
Northfield 50, Montbello 0
Northglenn 49, Lakewood 0
Northridge 24, Greeley Central 20
Norwood 60, Dove Creek 30
Olathe 34, Grand Valley 0
Pagosa Springs 55, Bayfield 7
Palmer Ridge 21, Durango 7
Peetz 28, Fleming 18
Pomona 23, Roosevelt 15
Prairie 54, Weldon Valley 8
Pueblo East 62, Sierra 6
Pueblo South 49, Palmer 6
Resurrection Christian 34, Eaton 7
Riverdale Ridge 56, Longmont 14
Rocky Mountain 28, Fossil Ridge 14
Rye 14, Ellicott 12
Sand Creek 52, Cheyenne Mountain 45
Skyline 40, Grand Junction Central 6
Springfield 62, Rocky Ford 20
Stratton 22, Otis 16
The Classical Academy 41, Denver West 8
Valor Christian 56, Castle View 0
Wellington Middle-High School 48, University 6
West Grand 56, Soroco 0
Westminster 56, Overland 6
Windsor 59, Niwot 7
Wray 28, Burlington 18
Yuma 34, Wiggins 13