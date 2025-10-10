Colorado High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (CHSAA) — October 10, 2025
There are 94 high school football games in Colorado on Friday, October 10. You can follow every game live on our Colorado High School Football Scoreboard.
This week highlights many games featuring some of Colorado's best teams. One top matchup to keep an eye on will be Mountain Vista taking on ThunderRidge.
Colorado High School Football Games to Watch — October 10, 2025
With numerous games featuring top-ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Colorado high school football pushes on.
CHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 19 games scheduled in the CHSAA 5A classification on Friday, October 10, including Legend vs Chaparral. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 12 games scheduled in the CHSAA 4A classification on Friday, October 10, highlighted by Durango vs Palmer Ridge. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 14 games scheduled in the CHSAA 3A classification on Friday, October 10, including Niwot vs Windsor. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 13 games scheduled in the CHSAA 2A classification on Friday, October 10, highlighted by Woodland Park vs Lamar. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 12 games scheduled in the CHSAA 1A classification on Friday, October 10, including Del Norte vs Monte Vista. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 1A 6 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 13 games scheduled in the CHSAA 1A 6 Man classification on Friday, October 10. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 1A 6 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 1A 8 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 15 games scheduled in the CHSAA 1A 8 Man classification on Friday, October 10. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 1A 8 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
