Colorado high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025

Ben Dagg

Fort Collins captains
Fort Collins captains / Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Colorado high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Arapahoe 44, Smoky Hill 7

Arickaree 68, Genoa-Hugo 22

Arvada West 48, Denver East 0

Basalt 47, Moffat County 6

Broomfield 56, Grand Junction Central 20

Brush 54, Fort Lupton 14

Buena Vista 48, Rye 7

Burlington 28, Wiggins 0

Byers 36, Elbert 24

Canon City 21, Coronado 20

Cedaredge 43, Grand Valley 0

Centauri 2, Del Norte 0

Chatfield 33, Denver South 16

Cherokee Trail 14, Grandview 7

Cheyenne Wells 52, Granada 0

Clear Creek 52, Lyons 6

Colorado Springs Christian 44, Ellicott 0

Conifer 56, Wheat Ridge 0

Crowley County 58, Custer County 20

Deer Trail 67, Cheraw 37

Delta 52, Aspen 7

Durango 41, Air Academy 0

Evergreen 56, Skyview 13

Fairview 45, Brighton 14

Falcon 42, Doherty 0

Flagler 42, Wiley 30

Flatirons Academy 28, Platte Canyon 0

Fleming 78, Briggsdale 33

Florence 57, Woodland Park 8

Fort Collins 42, Rocky Mountain 35

Fossil Ridge 42, Prairie View 0

Fowler 50, Hoehne 8

Frederick 36, Poudre 28

Glenwood Springs 23, Rifle 7

Grand Junction 31, Centaurus 14

Green Mountain 2, Summit 0

Hayden 62, Soroco 0

Holyoke 32, Yuma 21

Idalia 56, Otis 12

Ignacio 40, Center 22

Kent Denver 46, Bennett 0

La Junta 45, Banning Lewis Ranch Academy 0

La Veta 57, Caliche 0

Lakewood 20, Overland 7

Lamar 42, Manitou Springs 0

Legacy 28, Rangeview 13

Lewis-Palmer 56, Palmer 0

Limon 28, Wray 7

Longmont 33, Skyline 55

Manzanola 32, Kiowa 14

McClave 52, Las Animas 24

Meeker 46, North Fork 34

Montbello 38, George Washington 21

Monte Vista 41, Trinidad 0

Montrose 54, Mesa Ridge 22

Mullen 18, Erie 6

Norwood 58, Sargent 12

Northfield 36, Denver North 0

Northglenn 21, Boulder 13

Palmer Ridge 41, Vista Ridge 7

Peetz 27, Prairie 12

Pine Creek 50, Chaparral 25

Ponderosa 6, Golden 0

Pueblo County 41, Sierra 0

Pueblo East 62, Pueblo Central 0

Pueblo West 51, Widefield 0

Rampart 17, Liberty 3

Regis Jesuit 52, Douglas County 31

Roosevelt 54, Fort Morgan 19

Sand Creek 48, Gateway 6

Sanford 42, Mancos 14

Sedgwick County 52, Merino 6

Simla 54, St. Mary's 38

Skyline 55, Longmont 33

Standley Lake 56, Littleton 0

Sterling 42, Arvada 8

Strasburg 49, Englewood 0

Stratton 66, Eads 30

Thompson Valley 49, Mountain View 0

University 28, Valley 6

Valor Christian 49, ThunderRidge 7

Westminster 28, Mountain Range 14

Windsor 48, Northridge 0

