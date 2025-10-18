Colorado high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025
The 2025 Colorado high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Colorado high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025
Arapahoe 44, Smoky Hill 7
Arickaree 68, Genoa-Hugo 22
Arvada West 48, Denver East 0
Basalt 47, Moffat County 6
Broomfield 56, Grand Junction Central 20
Brush 54, Fort Lupton 14
Buena Vista 48, Rye 7
Burlington 28, Wiggins 0
Byers 36, Elbert 24
Canon City 21, Coronado 20
Cedaredge 43, Grand Valley 0
Centauri 2, Del Norte 0
Chatfield 33, Denver South 16
Cherokee Trail 14, Grandview 7
Cheyenne Wells 52, Granada 0
Clear Creek 52, Lyons 6
Colorado Springs Christian 44, Ellicott 0
Conifer 56, Wheat Ridge 0
Crowley County 58, Custer County 20
Deer Trail 67, Cheraw 37
Delta 52, Aspen 7
Durango 41, Air Academy 0
Evergreen 56, Skyview 13
Fairview 45, Brighton 14
Falcon 42, Doherty 0
Flagler 42, Wiley 30
Flatirons Academy 28, Platte Canyon 0
Fleming 78, Briggsdale 33
Florence 57, Woodland Park 8
Fort Collins 42, Rocky Mountain 35
Fossil Ridge 42, Prairie View 0
Fowler 50, Hoehne 8
Frederick 36, Poudre 28
Glenwood Springs 23, Rifle 7
Grand Junction 31, Centaurus 14
Green Mountain 2, Summit 0
Hayden 62, Soroco 0
Holyoke 32, Yuma 21
Idalia 56, Otis 12
Ignacio 40, Center 22
Kent Denver 46, Bennett 0
La Junta 45, Banning Lewis Ranch Academy 0
La Veta 57, Caliche 0
Lakewood 20, Overland 7
Lamar 42, Manitou Springs 0
Legacy 28, Rangeview 13
Lewis-Palmer 56, Palmer 0
Limon 28, Wray 7
Longmont 33, Skyline 55
Manzanola 32, Kiowa 14
McClave 52, Las Animas 24
Meeker 46, North Fork 34
Montbello 38, George Washington 21
Monte Vista 41, Trinidad 0
Montrose 54, Mesa Ridge 22
Mullen 18, Erie 6
Norwood 58, Sargent 12
Northfield 36, Denver North 0
Northglenn 21, Boulder 13
Palmer Ridge 41, Vista Ridge 7
Peetz 27, Prairie 12
Pine Creek 50, Chaparral 25
Ponderosa 6, Golden 0
Pueblo County 41, Sierra 0
Pueblo East 62, Pueblo Central 0
Pueblo West 51, Widefield 0
Rampart 17, Liberty 3
Regis Jesuit 52, Douglas County 31
Roosevelt 54, Fort Morgan 19
Sand Creek 48, Gateway 6
Sanford 42, Mancos 14
Sedgwick County 52, Merino 6
Simla 54, St. Mary's 38
Skyline 55, Longmont 33
Standley Lake 56, Littleton 0
Sterling 42, Arvada 8
Strasburg 49, Englewood 0
Stratton 66, Eads 30
Thompson Valley 49, Mountain View 0
University 28, Valley 6
Valor Christian 49, ThunderRidge 7
Westminster 28, Mountain Range 14
Windsor 48, Northridge 0