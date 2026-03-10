Colorado High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Championship Brackets, Matchups
The 2026 Colorado high school boys basketball state tournament concludes this week, and High School On SI has brackets and matchups for all six classifications.
Select the bracket to view the schedule and matchups.
Colorado High School Boys Basketball State Championship Brackets, Matchup
2026 Colorado (CHSAA) Class 6A -- Semifinals (select to view full bracket details)
No. 1 Chaparral vs. No. 5 Rock Canyon - 03/13
No. 2 Ralston Valley vs. No. 3 Rangeview - 03/13
2026 Colorado (CHSAA) Class 5A -- Semifinals
No. 8 Lewis-Palmer vs. No. 13 Silver Creek - 03/12
No. 10 Lutheran vs. No. 11 Windsor - 03/12
2026 Colorado (CHSAA) Class 4A -- Third Round
No. 1 Kent Denver vs. No. 9 Denver West - 03/11
No. 4 Lamar vs. No. 5 Timnath - 03/11
No. 2 Montezuma-Cortez vs. No. 10 University - 03/11
No. 6 Aspen vs. No. 14 Peak to Peak - 03/11
2026 Colorado (CHSAA) Class 3A -- Third Round
No. 1 Strasburg vs. No. 9 Wiggins - 03/12
No. 12 St. Mary's vs. No. 13 Colorado Springs Christian - 03/12
No. 2 Forge Christian vs. No. 7 Windsor Charter Academy - 03/12
No. 3 Banning Lewis Ranch Academy vs. No. 6 Resurrection Christian - 03/12
2026 Colorado (CHSAA) Class 2A -- Third Round
No. 1 Sanford vs. No. 9 Limon - 03/12
No. 5 Golden View Classical Academy vs. No. 13 Plateau Valley - 03/12
No. 2 Simla vs. No. 7 Vail Christian - 03/12
No. 3 Heritage Christian vs. No. 6 Byers - 03/12
2026 Colorado (CHSAA) Class 1A -- Third Round
No. 1 McClave vs. No. 8 Elbert - 03/12
No. 4 Flatirons Academy vs. No. 5 Stratton - 03/12
No. 2 Nucla vs. No. 10 Sierra Grande - 03/12
No. 3 Cheyenne Wells vs. No. 6 Prairie - 03/12
