High School

Colorado High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Championship Brackets, Matchups

See every bracket for the final week of the Colorado high school boys basketball season
Jack Butler|
Timnath's Max Roselle holds up the state qualifier trophy after winning a Colorado Class 4A high school basketball playoff game vs. Eagle Ridge Academy on March 7, 2026, at Timnath Middle-High School in Timnath, Colo.
Timnath's Max Roselle holds up the state qualifier trophy after winning a Colorado Class 4A high school basketball playoff game vs. Eagle Ridge Academy on March 7, 2026, at Timnath Middle-High School in Timnath, Colo. | Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Colorado high school boys basketball state tournament concludes this week, and High School On SI has brackets and matchups for all six classifications.

Select the bracket to view the schedule and matchups.

Colorado High School Boys Basketball State Championship Brackets, Matchup

2026 Colorado (CHSAA) Class 6A -- Semifinals (select to view full bracket details)

No. 1 Chaparral vs. No. 5 Rock Canyon - 03/13

No. 2 Ralston Valley vs. No. 3 Rangeview - 03/13

2026 Colorado (CHSAA) Class 5A -- Semifinals

No. 8 Lewis-Palmer vs. No. 13 Silver Creek - 03/12

No. 10 Lutheran vs. No. 11 Windsor - 03/12

2026 Colorado (CHSAA) Class 4A -- Third Round

No. 1 Kent Denver vs. No. 9 Denver West - 03/11

No. 4 Lamar vs. No. 5 Timnath - 03/11

No. 2 Montezuma-Cortez vs. No. 10 University - 03/11

No. 6 Aspen vs. No. 14 Peak to Peak - 03/11

2026 Colorado (CHSAA) Class 3A -- Third Round

No. 1 Strasburg vs. No. 9 Wiggins - 03/12

No. 12 St. Mary's vs. No. 13 Colorado Springs Christian - 03/12

No. 2 Forge Christian vs. No. 7 Windsor Charter Academy - 03/12

No. 3 Banning Lewis Ranch Academy vs. No. 6 Resurrection Christian - 03/12

2026 Colorado (CHSAA) Class 2A -- Third Round

No. 1 Sanford vs. No. 9 Limon - 03/12

No. 5 Golden View Classical Academy vs. No. 13 Plateau Valley - 03/12

No. 2 Simla vs. No. 7 Vail Christian - 03/12

No. 3 Heritage Christian vs. No. 6 Byers - 03/12

2026 Colorado (CHSAA) Class 1A -- Third Round

No. 1 McClave vs. No. 8 Elbert - 03/12

No. 4 Flatirons Academy vs. No. 5 Stratton - 03/12

No. 2 Nucla vs. No. 10 Sierra Grande - 03/12

No. 3 Cheyenne Wells vs. No. 6 Prairie - 03/12

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published | Modified
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Share on XFollow @Butler917
Home/Colorado