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Colorado High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every CHSAA champion and runner-up for all six classifications as the Colorado high school girls basketball season comes to a close
Gray Reid|
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The 2026 Colorado girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class 6A (Click to view full bracket)

Champion: Highlands Ranch Falcons

Runner-Up: Northfield Nighthawks

Class 5A

Champion: Lutheran Lions

Runner-Up: Green Mountain Rams

Class 4A

Champion: Holy Family Tigers

Runner-Up: Kent Denver Sun Devils

Class 3A

Champion: Salida Spartans

Runner-Up: Yuma Indians

Class 2A

Champion: Simla Cubs

Runner-Up: Merino Rams

Class 1A

Champion: McClave Cardinals

Runner-Up: Flagler Panthers

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Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

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