Colorado High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026
The 2026 Colorado girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class 6A (Click to view full bracket)
Champion: Highlands Ranch Falcons
Runner-Up: Northfield Nighthawks
Class 5A
Champion: Lutheran Lions
Runner-Up: Green Mountain Rams
Class 4A
Champion: Holy Family Tigers
Runner-Up: Kent Denver Sun Devils
Class 3A
Champion: Salida Spartans
Runner-Up: Yuma Indians
Class 2A
Champion: Simla Cubs
Runner-Up: Merino Rams
Class 1A
Champion: McClave Cardinals
Runner-Up: Flagler Panthers
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Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.