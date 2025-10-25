Colorado high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025
The 2025 Colorado high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Alamosa 50, Salida 13
Arvada West 28, Chatfield 27
Berthoud 21, University 14
Boulder 17, Overland 14
Brush 43, Weld Central 29
Buena Vista 46, Peyton 0
Centauri 55, Trinidad 6
Cherry Creek 42, Smoky Hill 0
Coal Ridge 55, Aspen 6
Colorado Springs Christian 27, Rye 0
Columbine 41, Denver South 7
Conifer 49, Summit 6
Coronado 49, Sierra 0
Dakota Ridge 48, Golden 10
Delta 42, Moffat County 8
Denver Christian 49, Flatirons Academy 22
Denver West 59, Alameda 6
Durango 63, Liberty 12
Eaton 2, Valley 0
Elizabeth 42, Englewood 14
Fort Collins 44, Brighton 22
Fountain-Fort Carson 49, Chaparral 23
Grand Junction 43, Cheyenne Mountain 35
Grandview 16, Eaglecrest 14
Heritage 56, Highlands Ranch 7
Highland 2, Jefferson 0
Holy Family 45, Lutheran 42
Holyoke 16, Wiggins 2
La Junta 44, Florence 21
Lamar 38, Banning Lewis Ranch Academy 12
Legacy 42, Erie 28
Legend 51, Douglas County 9
Lewis-Palmer 21, Discovery Canyon 13
Limon 14, Burlington 0
Manual 46, Estes Park 12
Mead 48, Northridge 0
Meeker 41, Olathe 7
Mesa Ridge 34, Doherty 0
Mitchell 2, Lincoln 0
Monte Vista 55, Ignacio 6
Montrose 61, Widefield 6
Mountain Vista 54, Rock Canyon 7
Niwot 53, Greeley Central 6
North Fork 50, Grand Valley 6
Pagosa Springs 42, Montezuma-Cortez 10
Palmer Ridge 51, Rampart 6
Pine Creek 31, Regis Jesuit 24
Pomona 46, Mountain View 0
Pueblo County 42, Pueblo Central 7
Pueblo East 49, Canon City 26
Riverdale Ridge 16, Broomfield 13
Rocky Mountain 45, Prairie View 0
Roosevelt 41, Severance 6
Sand Creek 60, Centaurus 38
Silver Creek 31, Poudre 0
Sterling 43, Fort Lupton 22
The Classical Academy 48, D'Evelyn 7
Timnath 7, Windsor 21
Vista PEAK Prep 41, Rangeview 40
Vista Ridge 42, Air Academy 0
Wellington Middle-High School 21, Resurrection Christian 16
Westminster 56, Lakewood 0
Woodland Park 49, Manitou Springs 13
Wray 51, Yuma 13