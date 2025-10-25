High School

Colorado high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025

See every final score from Week 10 of Colorado high school football

The 2025 Colorado high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Alamosa 50, Salida 13

Arvada West 28, Chatfield 27

Berthoud 21, University 14

Boulder 17, Overland 14

Brush 43, Weld Central 29

Buena Vista 46, Peyton 0

Centauri 55, Trinidad 6

Cherry Creek 42, Smoky Hill 0

Coal Ridge 55, Aspen 6

Colorado Springs Christian 27, Rye 0

Columbine 41, Denver South 7

Conifer 49, Summit 6

Coronado 49, Sierra 0

Dakota Ridge 48, Golden 10

Delta 42, Moffat County 8

Denver Christian 49, Flatirons Academy 22

Denver West 59, Alameda 6

Durango 63, Liberty 12

Eaton 2, Valley 0

Elizabeth 42, Englewood 14

Fort Collins 44, Brighton 22

Fountain-Fort Carson 49, Chaparral 23

Grand Junction 43, Cheyenne Mountain 35

Grandview 16, Eaglecrest 14

Heritage 56, Highlands Ranch 7

Highland 2, Jefferson 0

Holy Family 45, Lutheran 42

Holyoke 16, Wiggins 2

La Junta 44, Florence 21

Lamar 38, Banning Lewis Ranch Academy 12

Legacy 42, Erie 28

Legend 51, Douglas County 9

Lewis-Palmer 21, Discovery Canyon 13

Limon 14, Burlington 0

Manual 46, Estes Park 12

Mead 48, Northridge 0

Meeker 41, Olathe 7

Mesa Ridge 34, Doherty 0

Mitchell 2, Lincoln 0

Monte Vista 55, Ignacio 6

Montrose 61, Widefield 6

Mountain Vista 54, Rock Canyon 7

Niwot 53, Greeley Central 6

North Fork 50, Grand Valley 6

Pagosa Springs 42, Montezuma-Cortez 10

Palmer Ridge 51, Rampart 6

Pine Creek 31, Regis Jesuit 24

Pomona 46, Mountain View 0

Pueblo County 42, Pueblo Central 7

Pueblo East 49, Canon City 26

Riverdale Ridge 16, Broomfield 13

Rocky Mountain 45, Prairie View 0

Sand Creek 60, Centaurus 38

Silver Creek 31, Poudre 0

Sterling 43, Fort Lupton 22

The Classical Academy 48, D'Evelyn 7

Timnath 7, Windsor 21

Vista PEAK Prep 41, Rangeview 40

Vista Ridge 42, Air Academy 0

Wellington Middle-High School 21, Resurrection Christian 16

Westminster 56, Lakewood 0

Woodland Park 49, Manitou Springs 13

Wray 51, Yuma 13

