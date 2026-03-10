Colorado High School Girls Basketball 2026 State Championship Brackets, Matchups - March 10
The 2026 Colorado high school girls basketball state tournament concludes this week, and High School On SI has brackets and matchups for all six classifications.
Select the bracket to view the schedule and matchups.
Colorado High School Girls Basketball State Championship Brackets, Matchup
2026 Colorado (CHSAA) Class 6A -- Semifinals (select to view full bracket details)
March 12
2026 Colorado (CHSAA) Class 5A -- Semifinals
March 12
2026 Colorado (CHSAA) Class 4A -- Third Round
March 11
2026 Colorado (CHSAA) Class 3A -- Third Round
March 12
2026 Colorado (CHSAA) Class 2A -- Third Round
March 12
2026 Colorado (CHSAA) Class 1A -- Third Round
March 12
Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.