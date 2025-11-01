Colorado high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025

High School

The 2025 Colorado high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Air Academy 36, Rampart 12

Arapahoe 28, Eaglecrest 23

Banning Lewis Ranch Academy 45, Manitou Springs 8

Basalt 49, Aspen 21

Broomfield 47, Skyline 0

Buena Vista 28, Colorado Springs Christian 7

Burlington 36, Holyoke 7

Cedaredge 49, Olathe 13

Centauri 20, Monte Vista 18

Cherry Creek 52, Grandview 15

Columbine 24, Chatfield 7

Conifer 50, Green Mountain 9

Dakota Ridge 49, Bear Creek 14

Del Norte 20, Ignacio 6

Delta 34, Coal Ridge 0

Denver West 35, D'Evelyn 23

Durango 24, Vista Ridge 14

Eaton 13, Berthoud 10

Elizabeth 46, Kent Denver 36

Erie 42, Horizon 6

Fairview 63, Rocky Mountain 21

Flatirons Academy 46, Prospect Ridge Academy 0

Forge Christian 42, Denver Christian 7

Fort Lupton 66, Arvada 7

Fruita Monument 34, ThunderRidge 26

Glenwood Springs 30, Steamboat Springs 21

Golden 21, Highlands Ranch 14

Harrison 41, Pueblo Centennial 7

Holy Family 62, Hinkley 0

La Junta 58, Woodland Park 6

Lamar 36, Florence 35

Legend 42, Regis Jesuit 28

Limon 42, Yuma 8

Loveland 17, Poudre 14

Mesa Ridge 32, Falcon 6

Monarch 49, Silver Creek 7

Montbello 35, Thomas Jefferson 19

Montezuma-Cortez 41, Bayfield 12

Montrose 23, Pueblo West 6

Mullen 52, Rangeview 30

Niwot 31, Northridge 26

Northfield 58, George Washington 24

Pagosa Springs 24, Alamosa 21

Pine Creek 14, Fountain-Fort Carson 7

Platte Valley 35, Highland 14

Pomona 65, Fort Morgan 14

Pueblo Central 39, Sierra 6

Pueblo County 22, Canon City 15

Pueblo South 48, Lewis-Palmer 10

Ralston Valley 49, Arvada West 20

Resurrection Christian 42, University 15

Severance 41, Mountain View 7

Skyview 17, Summit 14

Strasburg 58, Bennett 12

Weld Central 46, Sterling 23

Wellington Middle-High School 2, Valley 0

Windsor 23, Mead 0

