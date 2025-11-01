Colorado high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025
The 2025 Colorado high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Colorado high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025
Air Academy 36, Rampart 12
Arapahoe 28, Eaglecrest 23
Banning Lewis Ranch Academy 45, Manitou Springs 8
Basalt 49, Aspen 21
Broomfield 47, Skyline 0
Buena Vista 28, Colorado Springs Christian 7
Burlington 36, Holyoke 7
Cedaredge 49, Olathe 13
Centauri 20, Monte Vista 18
Cherry Creek 52, Grandview 15
Columbine 24, Chatfield 7
Conifer 50, Green Mountain 9
Dakota Ridge 49, Bear Creek 14
Del Norte 20, Ignacio 6
Delta 34, Coal Ridge 0
Denver West 35, D'Evelyn 23
Durango 24, Vista Ridge 14
Eaton 13, Berthoud 10
Elizabeth 46, Kent Denver 36
Erie 42, Horizon 6
Fairview 63, Rocky Mountain 21
Flatirons Academy 46, Prospect Ridge Academy 0
Forge Christian 42, Denver Christian 7
Fort Lupton 66, Arvada 7
Fruita Monument 34, ThunderRidge 26
Glenwood Springs 30, Steamboat Springs 21
Golden 21, Highlands Ranch 14
Harrison 41, Pueblo Centennial 7
Holy Family 62, Hinkley 0
La Junta 58, Woodland Park 6
Lamar 36, Florence 35
Legend 42, Regis Jesuit 28
Limon 42, Yuma 8
Loveland 17, Poudre 14
Mesa Ridge 32, Falcon 6
Monarch 49, Silver Creek 7
Montbello 35, Thomas Jefferson 19
Montezuma-Cortez 41, Bayfield 12
Montrose 23, Pueblo West 6
Mullen 52, Rangeview 30
Niwot 31, Northridge 26
Northfield 58, George Washington 24
Pagosa Springs 24, Alamosa 21
Pine Creek 14, Fountain-Fort Carson 7
Platte Valley 35, Highland 14
Pomona 65, Fort Morgan 14
Pueblo Central 39, Sierra 6
Pueblo County 22, Canon City 15
Pueblo South 48, Lewis-Palmer 10
Ralston Valley 49, Arvada West 20
Resurrection Christian 42, University 15
Severance 41, Mountain View 7
Skyview 17, Summit 14
Strasburg 58, Bennett 12
Weld Central 46, Sterling 23
Wellington Middle-High School 2, Valley 0
Windsor 23, Mead 0