Colorado High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (CHSAA) — November 14, 2025
There are 20 high school football games in Colorado on Friday, November 14. You can follow every game live on our Colorado High School Football Scoreboard.
This week highlights many games featuring some of Colorado's best teams. One top matchup to keep an eye on will be when Valor Christian takes on Erie.
Colorado High School Football Games to Watch — November 14, 2025
With numerous games featuring top-ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Colorado high school football pushes on.
CHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are eight games scheduled in the CHSAA 5A classification on Friday, November 14, including Arvada West vs Grandview. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are six games scheduled in the CHSAA 4A classification on Friday, November 14, highlighted by Broomfield vs Vista Ridge. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are four games scheduled in the CHSAA 3A classification on Friday, November 14, including Lutheran vs Eagle Valley. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There is one game scheduled in the CHSAA 2A classification on Friday, November 14. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are no games scheduled in the CHSAA 1A classification on Friday, November 14. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 1A 6 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There is one game scheduled in the CHSAA 1A 6 Man classification on Friday, November 14. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 1A 6 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 1A 8 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are no games scheduled in the CHSAA 1A 8 Man classification on Friday, November 14. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 1A 8 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
