Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 1, 2025
The 2025 high school football season in the Beaver State kicked off this week with Week 0 that saw about half the teams in the state’s three highest classifications taking part — the rest participated in jamborees and will open their seasons next week.
With those results in the book, here are this week’s High School on SI Oregon top 25 rankings:
1. West Linn Lions (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Kamehameha (Hawaii) 48-21
Next up: at No. 11 Sherwood, Sept. 12
Junior QB Sloan Baker threw for 308 yards and four touchdowns in his first career start, and the defending Class 6A Open champions hardly looked rusty against their opponent from Maui that already had two games under its belt.
2. Lake Oswego Lakers (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 2
Last week: Def. No. 23 South Medford 40-3
Next up: vs. No. 13 Sheldon, Sept. 5
University of Utah commit LaMarcus Bell sat out the opener with a hamstring injury suffered during the preseason but should be available for the Lakers’ next game.
3. Central Catholic Rams
Preseason ranking: 3
Season opener: at Central Catholic (Calif.), Sept. 5
4. Wilsonville Wildcats
Preseason ranking: 5
Season opener: vs. Sandy, Sept. 5
5. Willamette Wolverines
Preseason ranking: 6
Season opener: at No. 23 South Medford, Sept. 5
6. Nelson Hawks (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 4
Last week: Def. No. 10 Lakeridge 26-21
Next up: at Timberline (Idaho), Sept. 5
The Hawks won one of the marquee matchups of the opening weekend, scoring on plays of 34, 66, 81 and 80 yards while senior receiver Ian Nix made his presence felt with two touchdown catches.
7. Mountainside Mavericks
Preseason ranking: 8
Season opener: at No. 10 Lakeridge, Sept. 5
8. Jesuit Crusaders
Preseason ranking: 9
Season opener: vs. No. 9 Tualatin, Sept. 5
9. Tualatin Timberwolves (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 11
Last week: Def. then-No. 24 Clackamas 49-14
Next up: at No. 8 Jesuit, Sept. 5
Timberwolves coach Dominic Ferraro has a quarterback quandary, as both senior Owen Hagerman (9-for-9, 252 yards, three touchdowns) and junior Carter Powers (8-for-12, 155 yards, one touchdown) looked sharp in their first significant varsity action replacing all-state QB Nolan Keeney.
10. Lakeridge Pacers (0-1)
Preseason ranking: 4
Last week: Lost 26-21 to No. 6 Nelson
Next up: vs. No. 7 Mountainside, Sept. 5
The Pacers led 14-13 at halftime on a pair of touchdown passes from Drew Weiler to Sean Bour-Nelson, and University of Washington commit Ansu Sanoe also ran for a score.
11. Sherwood Bowmen
Preseason ranking: 10
Season opener: at Roosevelt, Sept. 5
12. Mountain View Cougars
Preseason ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Springfield 42-13
Next up: vs. Lebanon, Sept. 5
The Cougars gave up 237 yards on the ground but picked off three passes in building a 35-7 halftime lead en route to the victory.
13. Sheldon Irish
Preseason ranking: 13
Season opener: at No. 2 Lake Oswego, Sept. 5
14. Henley Hornets
Preseason ranking: 14
Season opener: at Lakeview, Sept. 5
15. Silverton Foxes (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 21-14
Next up: vs. Thurston, Sept. 5
The offense struggled at times, so the Foxes leaned on their defense and special teams to pull out a hard-fought road win against one of Idaho’s top teams.
16. Tigard Tigers
Preseason ranking: 16
Season opener: vs. Sunset, Sept. 5
17. Summit Storm (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Sprague 36-26
Next up: at Roseburg, Sept. 5
Junior QB Andrew Guthrie tossed three touchdown passes, with two going to senior WR Connor Conneely, and Cade Mackeson returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
18. North Medford Black Tornado
Preseason ranking: 18
Season opener: at Grants Pass, Sept. 5
19. West Albany Bulldogs (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Canby 28-0
Next up: vs. Bend, Sept. 5
The Bulldogs defense posted its first shutout since the 2021 playoffs, and junior QB Beau Harvey completed just one pass in his debut but ran for 66 yards and three touchdowns.
20. Banks Braves
Preseason ranking: 22
Season opener: at Santiam Christian, Sept. 5
21. Cascade Cougars (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 23
Last week: Def. Baker 36-6
Next up: vs. Redmond, Sept. 5
Matthew Hinkle ran for three touchdowns, and Bryce Kuenzi added another in his return from a season-ending knee injury. Still, the Cougars will work on ball security at practice this week after fumbling five times against the Bulldogs, losing two.
22. Churchill Lancers (1-0)
Preseason ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Marist Catholic 34-7
Next up: at Dallas, Sept. 5
A pair of seniors — RB Lukas Babbitt ran for 201 yards and three touchdowns, and WR TJ Wright had 219 total yards and a touchdown — led the Lancers to an impressive season-opening win.
23. South Medford Panthers (0-1)
Preseason ranking: 19
Last week: Lost 40-3 to No. 2 Lake Oswego
Next up: vs. No. 5 Willamette
There is no shame losing to one of the top teams in the Northwest. How the Panthers bounce back against another top-five foe will be critical to the rest of their season.
24. Ida B. Wells Guardians
Preseason ranking: 25
Season opener: at Clackamas, Sept. 5
25. Scappoose Indians (1-0)
Preseason ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Pendleton 56-29
Next up: vs. Baker, Sept. 5
Junior QB Will Kessi threw for 142 yards and three touchdowns in his second career start, and RB Elijah Greenan-Biggs carried the ball 17 times for 148 yards and two scores in the season-opening victory.
Dropped out
No. 20 Marist Catholic
No. 24 Clackamas