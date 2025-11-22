Colorado High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (CHSAA) — November 22, 2025
There are 14 high school football games in Colorado on Saturday, November 22. You can follow every game live on our Colorado High School Football Scoreboard.
This week highlights many games featuring some of Colorado's best teams. One top matchup to keep an eye on will be when Heritage takes on Durango.
Colorado High School Football Games to Watch — November 22, 2025
With numerous games featuring top-ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Colorado high school football pushes on.
CHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are four games scheduled in the CHSAA 5A classification on Saturday, November 22, including Valor Christian vs Legend. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are four games scheduled in the CHSAA 4A classification on Saturday, November 22, highlighted by Heritage vs Durango. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are four games scheduled in the CHSAA 3A classification on Saturday, November 22, including Pomona vs Lutheran. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are two games scheduled in the CHSAA 2A classification on Saturday, November 22. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are two games scheduled in the CHSAA 1A classification on Saturday, November 22. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 1A 6 Man High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are two games scheduled in the CHSAA 1A 6 Man classification on Saturday, November 22. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 1A 6 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 1A 6 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 1A 8 Man High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are two games scheduled in the CHSAA 1A 8 Man classification on Saturday, November 22. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 1A 8 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 1A 8 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.