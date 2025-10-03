Colorado High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (CHSAA) — October 3, 2025
There are 94 high school football games in Colorado on Friday, October 3. You can follow every game live on our Colorado High School Football Scoreboard.
This week highlights many games featuring some of Colorado's best teams. One top matchup to keep an eye on will be Mountain Vista taking on Valor Christian.
Colorado High School Football Games to Watch — October 3, 2025
With numerous games featuring top-ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Colorado high school football pushes on.
CHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 19 games scheduled in the CHSAA 5A classification on Friday, October 3, including Valor Christian vs Mountain Vista. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 21 games scheduled in the CHSAA 4A classification on Friday, October 3, highlighted by Falcon vs Montrose. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are seven games scheduled in the CHSAA 3A classification on Friday, October 3, including Eagle Valley vs Steamboat Springs. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 17 games scheduled in the CHSAA 2A classification on Friday, October 3, highlighted by La Junta vs Lamar. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 13 games scheduled in the CHSAA 1A classification on Friday, October 3, including Rye vs Peyton. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 1A 6 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 13 games scheduled in the CHSAA 1A 6 Man classification on Friday, October 3. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 1A 6 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
CHSAA Class 1A 8 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 16 games scheduled in the CHSAA 1A 8 Man classification on Friday, October 3. You can follow every game on our CHSAA Class 1A 8 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
