Tom Brady Describes Prime Aaron Rodgers as 'Greatest Passer' in NFL History
Football legend Tom Brady sounded extremely complimentary when discussing Aaron Rodgers in a recent interview with Cris Collinsworth, during which he described the "in his prime," 2011 version of the now-Steelers quarterback as "the greatest passer of the football the league has ever seen."
"He could get the ball from point A to B faster and more accurate than any player, I think, in the history of the NFL," Brady continued.
The conversation started when Collinsworth asked the former Tampa Bay QB what Rodgers needed to do to have the "great walk-off moment" that Brady had.
"When you get older, you've got to find other ways to succeed because you don't have the same 2011 version of Aaron Rodgers," the former QB told Collinsworth. "Like Peyton Manning, when he threw 49 touchdowns, then 55 touchdowns. ... We all have to evolve and grow. And there's other ways to evolve and grow. Some of it's more [mental], ... and then emotionally, how do we connect with our teammates and bring that competitive, positive attitude to work every day?
"And sometimes, when you go through tough times like [Aaron] did at the Jets, you get reinvigorated by going to another organization like the Steelers, that has had so much consistency in their success. And that could allow Aaron to achieve what he hopes, to go out on the highest of possible notes. ... I'm really excited to see what he does this year."
Take a look at that below, starting at 42:51:
Steelers fans will no doubt be hoping to see flashes of this 2011 prime—when Rodgers passed for 4,643 yards and 45 touchdowns—in his play this season, but the good news is they'd probably settle for just a playoff win or two.
Not the highest of notes from a competitive standpoint, but still, a job well done.