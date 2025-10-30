Denver Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 30-November 1, 2025
There are 82 games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Thursday, October 30, Friday, October 31, and Saturday, November 1, including two featured games. You can follow every game live on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include several of Denver's top-ranked teams, as we have another exciting week of football ahead. Valor Christian vs Rock Canyon will highlight the weekend with a highly anticipated Friday contest.
Denver High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 30, 2025
There are 22 games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Thursday, October 30. You can follow every game on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Lincoln (1-4) vs Alameda (1-5), 3:00 PM
Denver South (2-5) vs Denver East (0-7), 4:30 PM
Legacy (4-3) vs Vista PEAK Prep (3-3), 5:30 PM
Prairie View (0-9) vs Fort Collins (7-2), 5:30 PM
Kennedy (3-3) vs Standley Lake (2-2), 6:00 PM
Jefferson (0-6) vs Manual (4-1), 6:00 PM
Platte Canyon (0-5) vs Englewood (4-4), 6:00 PM
Estes Park (0-5) vs The Pinnacle (4-3), 6:00 PM
The Academy (1-5) vs Brush (8-0), 6:00 PM
Mountain Range (4-3) vs Lakewood (1-7), 6:00 PM
Ponderosa (4-2) vs Heritage (3-2), 6:00 PM
Greeley West (3-2) vs Frederick (3-2), 6:00 PM
Smoky Hill (2-6) vs Cherokee Trail (3-4), 6:00 PM
Douglas County (2-4) vs Chaparral (0-9), 6:00 PM
Castle View (3-3) vs Mountain Vista (7-0), 6:00 PM
Littleton (1-3) vs Lutheran (4-3), 7:00 PM
Thompson Valley (4-1) vs Roosevelt (5-3), 7:00 PM
Wheat Ridge (0-6) vs Evergreen (5-1), 7:00 PM
Eagle Valley (7-0) vs Palisade (3-1), 7:00 PM
Wiggins (1-7) vs Wray (5-3), 7:00 PM
Ellicott (4-3) vs Peyton (4-5), 7:00 PM
Centaurus (5-4) vs Thornton (0-5), 7:00 PM
Denver High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 56 games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Friday, October 31. You can follow every game on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Pierce (6-3) vs Sidney (9-0), 2:00 PM
Chadron (6-3) vs Ashland-Greenwood (8-1), 2:00 PM
Denver West (4-1) vs D'Evelyn (2-4), 3:00 PM
Fort Lupton (1-7) vs Arvada (2-3), 3:00 PM
Golden (6-2) vs Highlands Ranch (3-3), 4:00 PM
Dakota Ridge (6-0) vs Bear Creek (4-1), 4:00 PM
Aurora Central (1-2) vs Denver North (3-2), 4:00 PM
Holy Family (5-0) vs Hinkley (0-5), 6:00 PM
Wellington Middle-High School (6-0) vs Valley (1-7), 6:00 PM
Sterling (3-4) vs Weld Central (4-3), 6:00 PM
Resurrection Christian (4-3) vs University (5-4), 6:00 PM
Gunnison (0-6) vs Salida (0-7), 6:00 PM
Florence (5-3) vs Lamar (6-1), 6:00 PM
Kent Denver (6-0) vs Elizabeth (6-2), 6:00 PM
Coal Ridge (5-1) vs Delta (6-2), 6:00 PM
Ignacio (2-6) vs Del Norte (0-3), 6:00 PM
Eaton (5-2) vs Berthoud (4-2), 6:00 PM
Bennett (0-7) vs Strasburg (7-0), 6:00 PM
Montezuma-Cortez (3-3) vs Bayfield (3-3), 6:00 PM
Basalt (3-4) vs Aspen (2-4), 6:00 PM
Alamosa (5-2) vs Pagosa Springs (4-2), 6:00 PM
Rock Canyon (3-4) vs Valor Christian (6-2), 6:00 PM
Northglenn (4-3) vs Overland (0-9), 6:00 PM
Rangeview (5-4) vs Mullen (4-4), 6:00 PM
Thomas Jefferson (2-4) vs Montbello (2-5), 6:00 PM
Regis Jesuit (4-4) vs Legend (7-1), 6:00 PM
Fruita Monument (4-2) vs ThunderRidge (2-4), 6:00 PM
Rocky Mountain (4-4) vs Fairview (7-1), 6:00 PM
Erie (4-4) vs Horizon (1-5), 6:00 PM
Cherry Creek (6-0) vs Grandview (4-4), 6:00 PM
Gateway (0-4) vs Cheyenne Mountain (5-2), 6:00 PM
Brighton (1-8) vs Fossil Ridge (1-7), 6:00 PM
Boulder (2-6) vs Westminster (7-2), 6:00 PM
Eaglecrest (4-2) vs Arapahoe (3-3), 6:00 PM
Monarch (5-2) vs Silver Creek (4-0), 6:30 PM
Loveland (2-4) vs Poudre (0-7), 6:30 PM
Columbine (3-3) vs Chatfield (4-3), 6:30 PM
Arvada West (8-0) vs Ralston Valley (6-0), 6:30 PM
Summit (1-5) vs Skyview (3-4), 7:00 PM
Niwot (4-5) vs Northridge (1-5), 7:00 PM
Severance (2-4) vs Mountain View (1-6), 7:00 PM
Mead (5-1) vs Windsor (7-0), 7:00 PM
Greeley Central (1-5) vs Timnath (4-2), 7:00 PM
Pomona (7-1) vs Fort Morgan (2-5), 7:00 PM
Steamboat Springs (3-2) vs Glenwood Springs (3-3), 7:00 PM
Conifer (7-1) vs Green Mountain (3-4), 7:00 PM
Yuma (4-4) vs Limon (7-1), 7:00 PM
Platte Valley (3-4) vs Highland (4-1), 7:00 PM
Center (0-7) vs Trinidad (0-5), 7:00 PM
Monte Vista (6-1) vs Centauri (6-0), 7:00 PM
Olathe (4-2) vs Cedaredge (3-3), 7:00 PM
Burlington (6-2) vs Holyoke (4-4), 7:00 PM
Buena Vista (7-0) vs Colorado Springs Christian (5-2), 7:00 PM
Northfield (6-2) vs George Washington (1-4), 7:00 PM
Falcon (3-5) vs Mesa Ridge (3-3), 7:00 PM
Skyline (2-5) vs Broomfield (6-2), 7:00 PM
Denver High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 1, 2025
There are four games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Saturday, November 1. You can follow every game on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Clear Creek (4-0) vs Front Range Christian (2-5), 10:00 AM
Clear Creek (4-0) vs Front Range Baptist (0-1), 10:00 AM
Grand Valley (0-8) vs Meeker (5-2), 1:00 PM
Adams City (0-6) vs Longmont (1-6), 1:00 PM
