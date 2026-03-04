Meet the Colorado Freshman Who Is Leading the Nation in Scoring at More Than 44 Points per Game

The Leading Scorer Nobody’s Watching

On most winter nights, the loudest basketball in Denver is played 15 minutes north of Abraham Lincoln High School, inside the global stage of Ball Arena. The Denver Nuggets command the Mile High spotlight.

Fifteen minutes south, in a smaller, cozier gym with light crowds and bleachers that echo more than they roar, the country’s leading scorer is quietly dismantling defenses.

His name is Elias Brooks.

He is a freshman.

And he is averaging 44.3 points per game.

For context, five-star Missouri signee Jason Crowe Jr. sits just behind him at 43.6 points per game. Crowe’s name lives in recruiting databases and national rankings. Brooks’ name? It circulates mostly inside Denver box scores and word-of-mouth whispers.

How is a 5-foot-11 freshman combo guard leading the entire country in scoring?

That’s the question. The answer… it’s bigger than a stat line.

Calm in a Small Gym

Lincoln’s gym doesn’t feel like the home of a national headline. Some nights, the crowd is thin. The stage is modest. The lighting hums. But once the ball tips, Brooks controls the temperature of the room.

He doesn’t talk much. He doesn’t flex after shots. He doesn’t hunt for attention. His game does the talking. With a baby face and a frame that still looks like he’s still growing, Brooks plays with the composure of someone years older.

The game is already slowing down.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Elias since he was very young,” his coach Scottie Graham says. “It became clear early on that his scoring instinct was on another level. What really struck me was his confidence. Seeing that kind of poise in a 14-year-old is something I’ve simply never seen in all my years of coaching.”

That poise shows up when the gym gets quiet. When he shoots from deep without hesitation. When he splits two defenders and finishes through contact. When the scoreboard keeps climbing and the disbelief grows with it.

Forty-four points per game isn’t an outlier night.

It’s the season.

The Freshman With a Target

Brooks understands something many freshmen don’t.

Production invites resistance.

“Something people don’t understand about being a freshman with the spotlight I have is there are going to be adults hating whether it be coaches or refs,” he says. “Going up against older kids that might be more athletic or stronger than me isn’t easy but I just try to ignore the hate and just let my game talk.”

That line — let my game talk — is the thesis of his season.

He’s 5-foot-11. He’s young. He’s not built like a finished product. And he plays in a city that doesn’t automatically grant national credibility.

So he scores.

And scores.

And scores again.

Outside of team practices, he puts in a minimum of three extra hours. Sometimes it’s form shooting in his front yard. Sometimes it’s a small run. Sometimes it’s repetition after repetition until mechanics become muscle memory.

He doesn’t cheat the game.

The Denver Ceiling

Denver isn’t Dallax, TX. It isn’t the DMV. It isn’t Southern California. It isn’t considered a recruiting hotbed.

The greatest player to emerge from the city remains Chauncey Billups, a Denver Nuggets legend who starred at George Washington High School in nearby Glendale before a long NBA career.

That was decades ago.

The reality for most Colorado prospects is simple: if you want respect, you have to prove it somewhere else first. Shoe circuits and out-of-state tournaments are two ways to do so.

Brooks felt that shift last summer.

“A big moment that gave me a bigger spotlight was last summer when I was playing Jr. 3SSB,” he says. “I feel like people had more eyes on me.”

That’s where the national ecosystem lives. Not in a January league matchup. Exposure often requires travel.

In Denver, reputation has to fight geography.

“We don’t have many big athletes out here,” Brooks says. “When people do well they want to cheat you but if you make it out of all that you’ll get the respect that you should have.”

It’s a young voice speaking about something older than him — the feeling that Colorado players have to overproduce just to be noticed.

The Co-Sign

Earlier this season, when the Brooklyn Nets came to Denver to face the Denver Nuggets, Brooks received a public co-sign from Michael Porter Jr. which was published on Mike High Minute — a Nuggets champion and one of the city's most visible stars.

It wasn’t a scholarship offer.

It wasn’t a ranking.

But it was an acknowledgment.

In a city dominated by professional basketball, an NBA champion noticing a freshman scorer carries weight.

Underdog by Geography

There are logical reasons Brooks flies under the radar.

He’s a freshman. He’s 5-foot-11. His high school program isn’t a traditional powerhouse. Denver isn’t stamped as a basketball capital. Recruiting ecosystems tend to trust established pipelines. Lincoln isn’t one of them — yet.

Brooks isn’t trying to transfer into a spotlight. He’s trying to build one.

He wants to turn the program around. He wants to leave it better than he found it. He wants Denver prep basketball to carry weight beyond state lines.

Right now, he’s doing his part.

44.3 times per night.