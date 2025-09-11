Denver Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-13, 2025
There are 84 games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Thursday, September 11, Friday, September 12, and Saturday, September 13, including two featured games. You can follow every game live on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include two of Denvers top-ranked teams as we have another exciting week of football ahead. Skyridge vs Cherry Creek will spotlight the weekend with a highly anticipated Friday contest.
Denver High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 11, 2025
There are 12 games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Thursday, September 11. You can follow every game on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Vista Ridge (3-0) vs Denver South (1-1) at 3:00 PM
Vista PEAK Prep (2-1) vs Lakewood (0-2) at 6:00 PM
Heritage (1-1) vs Northfield (1-1) at 6:00 PM
Denver North (1-1) vs Grand Junction (2-0) at 6:00 PM
Cherokee Trail (1-1) vs Mountain Vista (3-0) at 6:00 PM
Chatfield (1-1) vs Eaglecrest (1-1) at 6:00 PM
Bear Creek (2-0) vs Standley Lake (1-1) at 6:00 PM
Gateway (0-2) vs Aurora Central (1-1) at 6:30 PM
Summit (0-1) vs Canon City (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Byers (2-0) vs Clear Creek (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Evergreen (2-0) vs George Washington (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Frederick (0-2) vs Skyline (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Denver High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 68 games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Friday, September 12. You can follow every game on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Glenwood Springs (1-1) vs Northridge (0-0) at 11:00 AM
Liberty (0-2) vs Denver East (0-2) at 3:00 PM
Thomas Jefferson (1-1) vs Golden (2-0) at 4:00 PM
Fairview (1-1) vs Boulder (0-2) at 4:30 PM
Gunnison (0-2) vs Meeker (0-2) at 5:00 PM
Denver West (2-0) vs Manual (1-0) at 5:00 PM
Kent Denver (1-0) vs Denver Christian (1-1) at 5:00 PM
Horizon (0-2) vs Castle View (1-1) at 5:00 PM
Westminster (1-1) vs Rangeview (1-1) at 5:30 PM
Poudre (0-3) vs Fort Collins (2-0) at 5:30 PM
Columbine (0-3) vs Fossil Ridge (0-2) at 5:30 PM
Sidney (2-0) vs Holdrege (0-2) at 6:00 PM
Chadron (2-0) vs Mitchell (1-1) at 6:00 PM
Chase County (0-2) vs Gordon-Rushville (0-2) at 6:00 PM
Gering (2-0) vs Alliance (2-0) at 6:00 PM
Palisade (1-1) vs Resurrection Christian (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Wray (2-0) vs Scott (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Mitchell (0-2) vs The Pinnacle (1-1) at 6:00 PM
Lincoln (0-2) vs Kennedy (2-1) at 6:00 PM
Strasburg (2-0) vs La Junta (2-0) at 6:00 PM
Valley (0-2) vs Fort Lupton (0-2) at 6:00 PM
Salida (0-2) vs Florence (0-2) at 6:00 PM
Englewood (1-1) vs Littleton (1-0) at 6:00 PM
The Classical Academy (2-0) vs Elizabeth (2-0) at 6:00 PM
Eaton (1-1) vs Platte Valley (0-3) at 6:00 PM
Rifle (0-3) vs Delta (1-1) at 6:00 PM
D'Evelyn (1-1) vs Forge Christian (2-0) at 6:00 PM
Coal Ridge (1-1) vs Grand Valley (0-2) at 6:00 PM
Weld Central (2-0) vs Berthoud (1-1) at 6:00 PM
Lamar (2-0) vs Bennett (0-2) at 6:00 PM
Bayfield (1-0) vs Gallup (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Basalt (1-2) vs Glenwood Springs (1-1) at 6:00 PM
Banning Lewis Ranch Academy (0-2) vs Sterling (1-1) at 6:00 PM
Steamboat Springs (2-0) vs Aspen (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Pueblo Central (0-2) vs Alamosa (2-0) at 6:00 PM
Smoky Hill (1-1) vs Prairie View (0-2) at 6:00 PM
Northglenn (1-2) vs Thornton (0-2) at 6:00 PM
Ralston Valley (2-0) vs Mullen (1-1) at 6:00 PM
Mountain View (1-1) vs Mountain Range (1-1) at 6:00 PM
Legacy (1-1) vs Grandview (1-2) at 6:00 PM
Overland (0-2) vs Fountain-Fort Carson (2-1) at 6:00 PM
Farmington (0-2) vs Falcon (1-2) at 6:00 PM
Douglas County (2-0) vs Rock Canyon (2-0) at 6:00 PM
Chaparral (0-3) vs Fruita Monument (1-1) at 6:00 PM
Legend (3-0) vs Arvada West (3-0) at 6:00 PM
Arapahoe (1-1) vs ThunderRidge (1-1) at 6:00 PM
Holyoke (1-1) vs Colby (0-1) at 6:30 PM
Peyton (3-0) vs Flatirons Academy (1-1) at 6:30 PM
Northridge (0-0) vs Greeley West (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Niwot (1-2) vs Skyview (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Pomona (2-0) vs Green Mountain (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Timnath (1-1) vs Thompson Valley (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Monte Vista (1-1) vs North Fork (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Olathe (2-0) vs Ignacio (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Wiggins (1-1) vs Highland (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Roaring Fork (0-1) vs Del Norte (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Pueblo West (2-1) vs Lutheran (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Center (0-2) vs Cedaredge (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Ponderosa (1-1) vs Roosevelt (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Buena Vista (2-0) vs Centauri (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Loveland (2-1) vs Pine Creek (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Silver Creek (2-0) vs Longmont (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Grand Junction Central (0-2) vs Eagle Valley (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Dakota Ridge (2-0) vs Mesa Ridge (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Centaurus (3-0) vs Monarch (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Rocky Mountain (1-1) vs Broomfield (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Greeley Central (0-1) vs Adams City (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Skyridge (3-0) vs Cherry Creek (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Denver High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025
There are four games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Saturday, September 13. You can follow every game on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Windsor (2-0) vs Montbello (0-2) at 11:00 AM
Platte Canyon (0-2) vs Ellicott (2-0) at 1:00 PM
Alameda (1-1) vs The Academy (0-1) at 1:30 PM
Jefferson (0-2) vs Prospect Ridge Academy (1-1) at 3:00 PM
