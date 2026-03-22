Baylor School Football to Face a Brutal 2026 Schedule

Coming off its second football state championship in four years, Baylor School finds itself among the short list of favorites to win it all again in 2026.

Baylor Eyes a Repeat Amid Brutal Schedule

But if the Red Raiders are going to repeat, they must once again wade through a rugged schedule in the state’s toughest division. Baylor’s nonconference schedule includes some of the top teams in Tennessee and throughout the Southeast. Below is a look at the 2026 schedule.

The First Four

The first four weeks of the season will provide key insights into what to expect from the Red Raiders in 2026 as they face two of the best teams they’ll see all season: Brentwood Academy in Week 1 and Rabun Gap (Ga.) in Week 3.

Baylor opens the 2026 season against the same team it ended the 2025 season with: Brentwood Academy. The Eagles are looking to avenge a gut-wrenching loss in last year’s II-AAA championship game. While it’s tough to classify a season opener as “the game of the year,” this one certainly fits the bill.

Overall, Brentwood has dominated the head-to-head matchup, winning 22 of 30 meetings. However, Baylor has won four straight, including last year’s 2025 BlueCross Bowl.

Brentwood spent the offseason upgrading an already deep roster and would love nothing more than to begin the 2026 season differently than it ended 2025. The Eagles watched a championship slip through their fingers the last time these two met in December. An already talented group, Brentwood’s roster received a significant upgrade in the offseason through the transfer portal. You can bet that loss still resonates throughout the program, and the Eagles have circled this game on their calendar. Coach Erik Kimrey is 19-2 in season openers.

In Week 2, Loudoun Sports Academy (Loudoun, Va.) travels to Chattanooga to face Baylor in its season opener. The Timberwolves, led by junior quarterback Brian Walrath, are playing just their second season of varsity football.

In Week 3, Baylor goes on the road for the first time this season as it travels to North Georgia, where Rabun Gap-Nacoochee awaits. Rabun Gap provides a significant test for a talented but inexperienced Baylor team playing in a hostile environment. The teams are familiar with one another, having faced off in each of the past four seasons. Rabun Gap is the last out-of-state opponent to beat Baylor, winning 35-21 in 2023.

Baylor closes out the first month of the season with a second straight road trip when it travels to Lexington, Kentucky, to take on Trinity Christian School.

Murderers Row

The next three weeks could be the toughest stretch any team in Tennessee will encounter all season. Up first is Christ Presbyterian Academy on Sept. 18. The following week, Montgomery Bell travels to Chattanooga, one week ahead of the Red Raiders’ annual showdown with cross-town rival McCallie. The three schools are “blue blood” programs that have combined to win 20 state titles.

Oct. 9 represents a much-needed week off before entering the home stretch of the 2026 regular season.

The Homestretch

Baylor returns to action on Oct. 16 for its final home game of the season against Legacy Christian (Texas). before closing out the season with road games at Ensworth on Oct. 23, followed by Knoxville Catholic on Oct. 30.

Closing Thoughts

It has been more than two years since Baylor suffered its last regular-season loss. If that trend is to continue for a third consecutive season, Baylor must grow quickly as it faces a daunting schedule with very few easy games.

While Baylor must replace veteran leadership on both sides of the ball, the roster remains loaded. The state’s two-time Mr. Football, running back David Gabriel Georges, teams with transfer quarterback Keegan Croucher to form one of the top backfields in the country.

But will it be enough to carry a talented yet unproven and inexperienced squad the distance?

2026 Baylor Red Raiders Football Schedule

Aug 20. vs. Brentwood Academy

Aug. 28 vs. Louden Academy

Sep. 4. at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

Sep. 11 at Trinity KY.

Sep. 18 vs. Christ Presbyterian Academy

Sep. 25 vs. Montgomery Bell Academy

Oct. 02 vs. McCallie

Oct. 16 vs. Legacy (TX)

Oct. 23 at Ensworth

Oct. 30 at Knoxville Catholic