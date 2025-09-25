Denver Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-27, 2025
There are 68 games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Thursday, September 25, Friday, September 26, and Saturday, September 27, including two featured games. You can follow every game live on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include two of Denvers top-ranked teams as we have another exciting week of football ahead. Valor Christian vs Ralston Valley will spotlight the weekend with a highly anticipated Friday contest.
Denver High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There are sixteen games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Thursday, September 25. You can follow every game on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Heritage (1-1) vs Columbine (1-3)
Highlands Ranch (3-1) vs Kennedy (2-2)
Coal Ridge (3-1) vs Wheat Ridge (0-3)
Berthoud (2-1) vs Coronado (1-2)
Rocky Mountain (1-3) vs Poudre (0-5)
Arvada (2-1) vs Lincoln (1-2)
Horizon (1-3) vs Legacy (1-2)
ThunderRidge (2-2) vs Eaglecrest (2-1)
Cherry Creek (4-0) vs Pine Creek (2-1)
Arapahoe (1-3) vs Rock Canyon (3-1)
Gateway (0-2) vs Mountain View (1-3)
Douglas County (2-1) vs Chatfield (2-1)
Hinkley (0-3) vs Aurora Central (1-1)
Holy Family (2-0) vs Pueblo East (1-3)
St. Mary's (1-1) vs Clear Creek (2-0)
Silver Creek (2-0) vs Riverdale Ridge (4-0)
Denver High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 49 games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Friday, September 26. You can follow every game on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Fossil Ridge (0-4) vs Fort Collins (3-1)
University (3-1) vs Rifle (0-5)
Denver South (2-1) vs Northfield (2-1)
Legend (3-1) vs Castle View (2-1)
Gothenburg (4-0) vs Sidney (4-0)
Ogallala (1-3) vs Chadron (3-1)
Chase County (1-3) vs Alliance (2-2)
Mitchell (1-3) vs Gordon-Rushville (0-4)
The Academy (1-2) vs Skyview (2-2)
North Fork (1-2) vs Gunnison (0-3)
Pagosa Springs (1-1) vs Elizabeth (3-1)
Fort Morgan (1-3) vs Eaton (2-1)
Flatirons Academy (3-1) vs Manual (2-1)
Brush (3-0) vs Yuma (3-0)
Bennett (0-4) vs Highland (3-1)
Standley Lake (1-1) vs Skyline (0-4)
Kent Denver (3-0) vs Aspen (1-2)
Delta (3-1) vs Alamosa (2-1)
Burlington (3-0) vs Denver Christian (1-3)
Valor Christian (4-0) vs Ralston Valley (4-0)
Regis Jesuit (1-3) vs Mullen (1-3)
Overland (0-4) vs Mountain Vista (3-0)
Prairie View (0-4) vs Mountain Range (2-2)
Fairview (3-1) vs Smoky Hill (2-2)
Ponderosa (2-2) vs Chaparral (0-4)
Boulder (0-4) vs Monarch (3-2)
Broomfield (3-0) vs Erie (2-2)
Roosevelt (3-1) vs Windsor (3-0)
Mead (2-0) vs Lewis-Palmer (2-2)
Greeley Central (1-1) vs Greeley West (2-1)
Northridge (0-2) vs Thompson Valley (2-1)
Evergreen (2-0) vs Severance (1-2)
Summit (1-1) vs Steamboat Springs (3-0)
Conifer (3-0) vs Eagle Valley (4-0)
Strasburg (4-0) vs Wiggins (1-2)
The Pinnacle (2-1) vs Prospect Ridge Academy (2-1)
Moffat County (1-3) vs Meeker (1-2)
Resurrection Christian (1-2) vs Grand Valley (0-4)
Estes Park (0-2) vs Peyton (3-2)
Centauri (1-0) vs Bayfield (3-0)
Limon (3-0) vs Buena Vista (2-0)
Thomas Jefferson (2-2) vs Longmont (0-3)
Rangeview (3-1) vs Liberty (1-2)
Golden (4-0) vs Lakewood (0-3)
Frederick (1-2) vs Thornton (0-4)
Denver North (1-1) vs Littleton (1-1)
Dakota Ridge (3-0) vs Cherokee Trail (2-1)
Brighton (0-4) vs Bear Creek (2-0)
Westminster (2-2) vs Adams City (0-3)
Denver High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025
There are three games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Saturday, September 27. You can follow every game on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Denver East (0-4) vs Montbello (0-4)
Glenwood Springs (2-1) vs George Washington (1-2)
Colorado Springs Christian (2-2) vs Platte Canyon (0-3)
