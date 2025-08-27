Denver Broncos and Riddell Donate Free Helmets To All Colorado High School Football Teams
Look at that huge wall, 35-yards end to end to be exact.
There’s 277 high school football teams from across the state of Colorado represented by many colorful, shiny Riddell helmets that hang affixed at Empower Field at Mile High, the home of the Denver Broncos.
From 6-man to 5A classification programs, the wall serves as a daily tribute to the state-wide love for the game, and it is a reminder about a goal reached over the offseason by the Broncos who strived to prevent the reduction of participation in the sport in the state while also placing a focus on improving the overall safety, health, and wellness of players at a young age.
One player. One precaution. One helmet at a time.
All In, All Covered
One year.
That’s how long it took to make a difference and see the fruits of labor come to life under the Friday night lights following a Denver Broncos Foundation Board meeting last August.
That’s where the idea and discussion flowed with Owner & CEO Greg Penner, Chair Carrie Walton Penner, Broncos President Damani Leech and the leadership team putting together a plan that would impact high school football players both now and in the future: donating over 15,000 new helmets at no cost to schools from 2025-2028.
Could the undertaking be done? How could they reach their goal? Who would they partner with on their new initiative? By January of this year, those questions and more were answered when it was announced that the foundation was teaming-up with Riddell and the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) for their “ALL IN. ALL COVERED.” campaign.
The nearly $12 million expenditure ranks as the largest philanthropic move to date from the Broncos, with Riddell distributing their Axiom smart helmets at no cost to every high school tackle football program in Colorado.
With reducing concussions and skull injuries a constant concern, Riddell’s Axiom model is rated among the safest top tier helmets by both the NFL and NFL Player’s Association. The Axiom helmets feature Riddell's TRU-FIT™ SYSTEM, using 3D imaging of each athlete's head for a customized fit and protection system to improve impact response.
A Win-Win For Broncos And High School Football In Colorado
With the 2025 high school football season officially underway in Colorado schools are already feeling the effects of being “ALL IN. ALL COVERED.” particularly when it comes to their budget for athletics. As any athletic director can attest, the cost of football helmets remains a big chunk of change with cost running from $1,000 or more.
However, thanks to the Broncos and Riddell, high football programs have a friend in need to cushion the blow when those old helmets simply won’t do the job any longer.
The wall display featuring a Riddell Axiom helmet for each of the Colorado High School Activities Association member schools that sponsor football, also includes a flag for each of the CHSAA member schools who offer a flag football team.
Following the announcement of the program earlier this year, the Denver Broncos Foundation hit the ground running by traveling throughout the southeast to host educational “ALL IN. ALL COVERED.” caravan sessions at area high schools to provide an opportunity for high school administrators, coaches, parents and students to learn more about the statewide helmet distribution program.
Broncos alumni members – Tyler Polumbus, Nate Irving and Joel Dreessen – also helped deliver new helmets from “ALL IN. ALL COVERED.” program to Ponderosa High School and Castle View High School.
