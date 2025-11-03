Connecticut High School Football All-Classification Rankings: November 3, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Connecticut high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of November 3, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Connecticut high school football computer rankings, as of November 3, 2025:
CIAC High School Football Class SS Rankings
1. Killingly (Killingly, CT) (7-0)
2. Nonnewaug (Woodbury, CT) (6-0)
3. Hand (Madison, CT) (6-1)
4. Law (Milford, CT) (6-1)
5. Ledyard (Ledyard, CT) (5-2)
6. New Fairfield (New Fairfield, CT) (5-3)
7. Academy of Computer Science and Engineering (Enfield, CT) (1-0)
8. Ellington (Ellington, CT) (5-2)
9. Plainville (Plainville, CT) (4-3)
10. Waterford (Waterford, CT) (4-3)
11. Granby Memorial (Granby, CT) (4-3)
12. Joel Barlow (Redding, CT) (3-4)
13. Prince (Hartford, CT) (4-3)
14. Bacon Academy (Colchester, CT) (4-3)
15. Rocky Hill (Rocky Hill, CT) (3-4)
16. Weston (Weston, CT) (3-4)
17. Foran (Milford, CT) (2-5)
18. Bullard-Havens (Bridgeport, CT) (2-5)
19. Windham (Willimantic, CT) (1-6)
20. O'Brien (Ansonia, CT) (2-5)
21. RHAM (Hebron, CT) (0-7)
22. Amistad (New Haven, CT) (0-6)
CIAC High School Football Class S Rankings
1. Woodland Regional (Beacon Falls, CT) (7-0)
2. Cromwell (Cromwell, CT) (7-0)
3. Sheehan (Wallingford, CT) (6-1)
4. Seymour (Seymour, CT) (7-0)
5. Northwest Catholic (West Hartford, CT) (6-1)
6. North Branford (North Branford, CT) (5-1)
7. Bloomfield (Bloomfield, CT) (5-2)
8. Ansonia (Ansonia, CT) (4-3)
9. Griswold (Griswold, CT) (5-2)
10. Stafford (Stafford Springs, CT) (4-3)
11. Haddam-Killingworth (Higganum, CT) (4-3)
12. Stonington (Stonington, CT) (4-3)
13. Valley Regional (Deep River, CT) (4-3)
14. East Catholic (Manchester, CT) (4-3)
15. Oxford (Oxford, CT) (3-4)
16. Wolcott (Wolcott, CT) (3-4)
17. Derby (Derby, CT) (3-4)
18. Coginchaug Regional (Durham, CT) (1-5)
19. Montville (Oakdale, CT) (1-6)
20. Capital Prep (Hartford, CT) (0-5)
21. St. Paul Catholic (Bristol, CT) (1-5)
22. Tolland (Tolland, CT) (1-6)
CIAC High School Football Class MM Rankings
1. Windsor (Windsor, CT) (7-0)
2. Wilton (Wilton, CT) (7-0)
3. Bunnell (Stratford, CT) (5-2)
4. Newington (Newington, CT) (5-2)
5. Middletown (Middletown, CT) (6-1)
6. Masuk (Monroe, CT) (4-3)
7. Fitch (Groton, CT) (4-3)
8. Torrington (Torrington, CT) (4-3)
9. Wethersfield (Wethersfield, CT) (4-3)
10. Plainfield (Central Village, CT) (4-3)
11. Stratford (Stratford, CT) (3-4)
12. Bristol Central (Bristol, CT) (2-5)
13. Xavier (Middletown, CT) (1-6)
14. Cheney (Manchester, CT) (3-4)
15. Bethel (Bethel, CT) (2-5)
16. Bristol Eastern (Bristol, CT) (1-6)
17. Thames River (Norwich, CT) (2-5)
18. New Milford (New Milford, CT) (1-6)
19. East Haven (East Haven, CT) (1-6)
20. Simsbury (Simsbury, CT) (1-6)
21. Lewis Mills (Burlington, CT) (1-6)
22. Vinal (Middletown, CT) (0-7)
CIAC High School Football Class M Rankings
1. St. Joseph (Trumbull, CT) (5-2)
2. Berlin (Berlin, CT) (7-0)
3. Brookfield (Brookfield, CT) (5-2)
4. Lyman Hall (Wallingford, CT) (7-1)
5. Waterbury Career Academy (Waterbury, CT) (6-1)
6. Guilford (Guilford, CT) (6-1)
7. Holy Cross (Waterbury, CT) (5-2)
8. Rockville (Vernon, CT) (6-1)
9. Platt Tech (Milford, CT) (5-2)
10. Pomperaug (Southbury, CT) (4-3)
11. Branford (Branford, CT) (5-2)
12. New London (New London, CT) (3-3)
13. North Haven (North Haven, CT) (3-4)
14. Notre Dame Catholic (Fairfield, CT) (4-3)
15. East Lyme (East Lyme, CT) (2-4)
16. Woodstock Academy (Woodstock, CT) (2-5)
17. Edwin O. Smith (Storrs, CT) (2-5)
18. Coventry (Coventry, CT) (1-5)
19. Watertown (Watertown, CT) (1-6)
20. Windsor Locks (Windsor Locks, CT) (1-5)
21. Avon (Avon, CT) (1-6)
22. Sports & Medical Sciences Academy (Hartford, CT) (1-6)
CIAC High School Football Class LL Rankings
1. Fairfield Prep (Fairfield, CT) (6-1)
2. Greenwich (Greenwich, CT) (6-1)
3. New Britain (New Britain, CT) (6-1)
4. Staples (Westport, CT) (5-2)
5. Danbury (Danbury, CT) (4-3)
6. Glastonbury (Glastonbury, CT) (4-3)
7. Southington (Southington, CT) (4-3)
8. Notre Dame (West Haven, CT) (3-4)
9. Norwich Free Academy (Norwich, CT) (4-3)
10. Crosby (Waterbury, CT) (3-4)
11. Hamden (Hamden, CT) (2-5)
12. West Haven (West Haven, CT) (2-5)
13. Trumbull (Trumbull, CT) (2-5)
14. Manchester (Manchester, CT) (2-5)
15. Harding (Bridgeport, CT) (2-5)
16. McMahon (Norwalk, CT) (2-5)
17. Westhill (Stamford, CT) (1-6)
18. Bridgeport Central (Bridgeport, CT) (1-6)
19. East Hartford (East Hartford, CT) (1-6)
20. Stamford (Stamford, CT) (0-7)
21. Kennedy (Waterbury, CT) (0-7)
22. Wilbur Cross (New Haven, CT) (1-6)
CIAC High School Football Class L Rankings
1. New Canaan (New Canaan, CT) (7-0)
2. Newtown (Newtown, CT) (5-2)
3. Cheshire (Cheshire, CT) (5-2)
4. Ridgefield (Ridgefield, CT) (5-2)
5. Amity Regional (Woodbridge, CT) (5-2)
6. Weaver (Hartford, CT) (4-2)
7. Darien (Darien, CT) (5-2)
8. Maloney (Meriden, CT) (5-2)
9. Ludlowe (Fairfield, CT) (5-2)
10. South Windsor (South Windsor, CT) (5-2)
11. Platt (Meriden, CT) (4-3)
12. Wilcox RVT (Meriden, CT) (5-2)
13. Enfield (Enfield, CT) (3-4)
14. Warde (Fairfield, CT) (4-3)
15. Abbott (Danbury, CT) (4-3)
16. Naugatuck (Naugatuck, CT) (2-4)
17. Shelton (Shelton, CT) (2-5)
18. Norwalk (Norwalk, CT) (3-4)
19. Farmington (Farmington, CT) (3-4)
20. Hall (West Hartford, CT) (2-5)
21. Conard (West Hartford, CT) (2-5)
22. Hillhouse (New Haven, CT) (2-4)
23. Bassick (Bridgeport, CT) (2-6)
24. Wilby (Waterbury, CT) (1-6)
