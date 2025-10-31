High School

Connecticut High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 30, 2025

See every final score from Week 8 of Connecticut high school football

Robin Erickson

Ridgefield defeated McMahon on Thursday night with a final score of 35-0.
Ridgefield defeated McMahon on Thursday night with a final score of 35-0. / Bill Berg

The 2025 Connecticut high school football season continued on Thursday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the eighth weekend of action.

Connecticut High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 30, 2025

Bacon Academy 8, Stonington 6

Berlin 24, Enfield 8

Cheshire 35, Hillhouse 6

Cromwell 42, Haddam-Killingworth 21

Danbury 31, Norwalk 6

Ellington 37, Granby Memorial 35

Law 24, Shelton 14

Lyman Hall 44, Amistad 0

Masuk 34, Stratford 6

Ridgefield 35, McMahon 0

Rocky Hill 27, Tolland 6

Sheehan 42, Harding 2

Torrington 48, Wilby 8

Wethersfield 12, Farmington 0

Woodland Regional 68, Wolcott 0

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Connecticut