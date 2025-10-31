Connecticut High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 30, 2025
See every final score from Week 8 of Connecticut high school football
The 2025 Connecticut high school football season continued on Thursday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the eighth weekend of action.
Connecticut High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 30, 2025
Bacon Academy 8, Stonington 6
Berlin 24, Enfield 8
Cheshire 35, Hillhouse 6
Cromwell 42, Haddam-Killingworth 21
Danbury 31, Norwalk 6
Ellington 37, Granby Memorial 35
Law 24, Shelton 14
Lyman Hall 44, Amistad 0
Masuk 34, Stratford 6
Ridgefield 35, McMahon 0
Rocky Hill 27, Tolland 6
Sheehan 42, Harding 2
Torrington 48, Wilby 8
Wethersfield 12, Farmington 0
Woodland Regional 68, Wolcott 0
Published