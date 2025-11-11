Connecticut High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Nov. 11, 2025
The postseason draws near for Connecticut high school football.
High School on SI’s eighth week of rankings out of the Constitution State are here:
1. New Canaan (8-0)
The Rams beat Staples, 28-0. New Canaan faces Trumbull this weekend.
Previous rank: 1
2. Avon Old Farms (9-0)
The Winged Beavers will face Williston Northampton in the NEPSAC Drew Gamere Bowl on Saturday.
Previous rank: 2
3. Killingly (8-0)
The Trailblazers overwhelmed Norwich Free Academy, 63-27. Killingly will face Waterford this weekend.
Previous rank: 3
4. Choate Rosemary Hall (7-2)
The Wild Boars will go up against Phillips Exeter Academy in the NEPSAC Leon Modeste Bowl on Saturday.
Previous rank: 4
5. Wilton (8-0)
The Warriors upset Greenwich, 7-3. Wilton faces St. Joseph next.
Previous rank: 7
6. St. Joseph (6-2)
The Cadets topped Ludlowe, 35-14. St. Joseph goes up against Wilton on Friday.
Previous rank: 9
7. Greenwich (6-2)
The Cardinals will look to bounce back with a home game against Darien on Friday.
Previous rank: 5
8. Windsor (7-1)
After suffering their first loss of the season, the Warriors will face East Hartford on Friday.
Previous rank: 6
9. Hand HS (7-1)
The Tigers knocked off Fairfield Prep, 20-17, to return to the rankings. Hand hosts West Haven on Friday.
Previous rank: None
10. Fairfield Prep (6-2)
The Jesuits will look to shake off a tough loss to Hand with a home game against Law High School this weekend.
Previous rank: 8
Dropped out: Staples (5-3).
