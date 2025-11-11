High School

Connecticut High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Nov. 11, 2025

One team returns in this week’s rankings out of the Constitution State

Kevin L. Smith

Avon Old Farms football will face Williston Northampton in the NEPSAC Drew Gamere Bowl on Saturday.
The postseason draws near for Connecticut high school football.

High School on SI’s eighth week of rankings out of the Constitution State are here:

1. New Canaan (8-0)

The Rams beat Staples, 28-0. New Canaan faces Trumbull this weekend.

Previous rank: 1

2. Avon Old Farms (9-0)

The Winged Beavers will face Williston Northampton in the NEPSAC Drew Gamere Bowl on Saturday.

Previous rank: 2

3. Killingly (8-0)

The Trailblazers overwhelmed Norwich Free Academy, 63-27. Killingly will face Waterford this weekend.

Previous rank: 3

4. Choate Rosemary Hall (7-2)

The Wild Boars will go up against Phillips Exeter Academy in the NEPSAC Leon Modeste Bowl on Saturday.

Previous rank: 4

5. Wilton (8-0)

The Warriors upset Greenwich, 7-3. Wilton faces St. Joseph next.

Previous rank: 7

6. St. Joseph (6-2)

The Cadets topped Ludlowe, 35-14. St. Joseph goes up against Wilton on Friday.

Previous rank: 9

7. Greenwich (6-2)

The Cardinals will look to bounce back with a home game against Darien on Friday.

Previous rank: 5

8. Windsor (7-1)

After suffering their first loss of the season, the Warriors will face East Hartford on Friday.

Previous rank: 6

9. Hand HS (7-1)

The Tigers knocked off Fairfield Prep, 20-17, to return to the rankings. Hand hosts West Haven on Friday.

Previous rank: None

10. Fairfield Prep (6-2)

The Jesuits will look to shake off a tough loss to Hand with a home game against Law High School this weekend.

Previous rank: 8

Dropped out: Staples (5-3).

