Connecticut High School Football Top 10 State Rankings – Nov. 18, 2025
The end of the season draws near for Connecticut high school football.
High School on SI’s ninth week of rankings out of the Constitution State are here:
1. New Canaan (9-0)
The Rams beat Trumbull, 42-13, over the weekend.
Previous rank: 1
2. Avon Old Farms (10-0)
The Winged Beavers capped their 2025 season with a 35-21 victory over Williston Northampton School in the NEPSAC Drew Gamere Bowl.
Previous rank: 2
3. Killingly (9-0)
The Trailblazers overwhelmed Waterford with a 63-28 victory.
Previous rank: 3
4. Choate Rosemary Hall (8-2)
The Wild Boars squeezed out a 44-42 win over Phillips Exeter Academy in the NEPSAC Leon Modeste Bowl.
Previous rank: 4
5. St. Joseph (7-2)
The Cadets beat Wilton, 24-12.
Previous rank: 6
6. Greenwich (7-2)
The Cardinals topped Darien by a 35-14 score.
Previous rank: 7
7. Windsor (8-1)
The Warriors cruised to a 61-18 victory over East Hartford.
Previous rank: 8
8. Hand HS (8-1)
The Tigers rode to a 49-18 win over West Haven.
Previous rank: 9
9. Wilton (8-1)
The Warriors suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of St. Joseph.
Previous rank: 5
10. Fairfield Prep (7-2)
The Jesuits bounced back with a 35-14 triumph over Law HS.
Previous rank: 10
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App