Connecticut High School Football Top 10 State Rankings – Nov. 18, 2025

No new teams in this week’s rankings out of the Constitution State

Killingly football improved to 9-0 following a dominant win over Waterford over the weekend.
The end of the season draws near for Connecticut high school football.

High School on SI’s ninth week of rankings out of the Constitution State are here:

1. New Canaan (9-0)

The Rams beat Trumbull, 42-13, over the weekend.

Previous rank: 1

2. Avon Old Farms (10-0)

The Winged Beavers capped their 2025 season with a 35-21 victory over Williston Northampton School in the NEPSAC Drew Gamere Bowl.

Previous rank: 2

3. Killingly (9-0)

The Trailblazers overwhelmed Waterford with a 63-28 victory.

Previous rank: 3

4. Choate Rosemary Hall (8-2)

The Wild Boars squeezed out a 44-42 win over Phillips Exeter Academy in the NEPSAC Leon Modeste Bowl.

Previous rank: 4

5. St. Joseph (7-2)

The Cadets beat Wilton, 24-12.

Previous rank: 6

6. Greenwich (7-2)

The Cardinals topped Darien by a 35-14 score.

Previous rank: 7

7. Windsor (8-1)

The Warriors cruised to a 61-18 victory over East Hartford.

Previous rank: 8

8. Hand HS (8-1)

The Tigers rode to a 49-18 win over West Haven.

Previous rank: 9

9. Wilton (8-1)

The Warriors suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of St. Joseph.

Previous rank: 5

10. Fairfield Prep (7-2)

The Jesuits bounced back with a 35-14 triumph over Law HS.

Previous rank: 10

