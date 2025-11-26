High School

Connecticut High School Football Top 10 State Rankings – Nov. 26, 2025

Football in the Constitution State has entered its final week of the regular season

Kevin L. Smith

Bill Berg

Connecticut high school football has entered its final week of the regular season.

High School on SI’s 10th week of rankings out of the Constitution State are here:

1. New Canaan (9-0)

The Rams face Darien at 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving day.

Previous rank: 1

2. Avon Old Farms (10-0)

The Winged Beavers capped their undefeated 2025 season with a NEPSAC Drew Gamere Bowl title.

Previous rank: 2

3. Killingly (9-0)

The Trailblazers go up against Woodstock Academy at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Previous rank: 3

4. Choate Rosemary Hall (8-2)

The Wild Boars ended their 2025 campaign with a NEPSAC Leon Modeste Bowl crown.

Previous rank: 4

5. St. Joseph (7-2)

The Cadets face Trumbull on Thanksgiving morning.

Previous rank: 5

6. Greenwich (7-2)

The Cardinals take on Staples this Thursday.

Previous rank: 6

7. Windsor (9-1)

The Warriors beat Bloomfield, 50-7, over the weekend.

Previous rank: 7

8. Hand HS (8-1)

The Tigers host Guilford today at 6 p.m.

Previous rank: 8

9. Wilton (9-1)

The Warriors blanked Hillhouse, 42-0, in its regular-season finale.

Previous rank: 9

10. Fairfield Prep (8-2)

The Jesuits recorded a 55-15 victory over Xavier.

Previous rank: 10

Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/Connecticut