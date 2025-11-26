Connecticut High School Football Top 10 State Rankings – Nov. 26, 2025
Connecticut high school football has entered its final week of the regular season.
High School on SI’s 10th week of rankings out of the Constitution State are here:
1. New Canaan (9-0)
The Rams face Darien at 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving day.
Previous rank: 1
2. Avon Old Farms (10-0)
The Winged Beavers capped their undefeated 2025 season with a NEPSAC Drew Gamere Bowl title.
Previous rank: 2
3. Killingly (9-0)
The Trailblazers go up against Woodstock Academy at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Previous rank: 3
4. Choate Rosemary Hall (8-2)
The Wild Boars ended their 2025 campaign with a NEPSAC Leon Modeste Bowl crown.
Previous rank: 4
5. St. Joseph (7-2)
The Cadets face Trumbull on Thanksgiving morning.
Previous rank: 5
6. Greenwich (7-2)
The Cardinals take on Staples this Thursday.
Previous rank: 6
7. Windsor (9-1)
The Warriors beat Bloomfield, 50-7, over the weekend.
Previous rank: 7
8. Hand HS (8-1)
The Tigers host Guilford today at 6 p.m.
Previous rank: 8
9. Wilton (9-1)
The Warriors blanked Hillhouse, 42-0, in its regular-season finale.
Previous rank: 9
10. Fairfield Prep (8-2)
The Jesuits recorded a 55-15 victory over Xavier.
Previous rank: 10
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App