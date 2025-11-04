High School

Connecticut High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Nov. 4, 2025

No new teams in this week’s rankings out of the Constitution State

Kevin L. Smith

The St. Joseph football team competes against Ridgefield earlier in the season.
Connecticut high school football is close to wrapping up the 2025 regular season.

High School on SI’s seventh week of rankings out of the Constitution State are here:

1. New Canaan (7-0)

The Rams beat Stamford, 42-7, over the weekend. New Canaan takes on Staples this weekend.

Previous rank: 1

2. Avon Old Farms (8-0)

The Winged Beavers escaped with a 31-28 win over the Loomis Chaffee School. AOF hosts Salisbury on Saturday.

Previous rank: 2

3. Killingly (7-0)

The Trailblazers overwhelmed Griswold with a 60-13 victory. Killingly hosts Norwich Free Academy on Friday.

Previous rank: 3

4. Choate Rosemary Hall (6-2)

The Wild Boars took down Dexter Southfield, 48-6. CRH faces Deerfield Academy on Saturday.

Previous rank: 4

5. Greenwich (6-1)

The Cardinals topped Ludlowe by a 41-17 score. Greenwich goes up against Wilton on Friday.

Previous rank: 5

6. Windsor (7-0)

The Warriors overwhelmed Simsbury with a 64-0 victory. Windsor faces Southington on Friday.

Previous rank: 6

7. Wilton (7-0)

The Warriors defeated Warde, 49-28. Wilton hosts Greenwich on Friday.

Previous rank: 7

8. Fairfield Prep (6-1)

The Jesuits squeezed out a 10-7 win over North Haven. Fairfield hosts Hand High School on Friday.

Previous rank: 9

9. St. Joseph (5-2)

The Cadets topped Staples, 27-6. St. Joseph hosts Ludlowe on Saturday.

Previous rank: 10

10. Staples (5-2)

After falling to St. Joseph, the Wreckers will host New Canaan on Friday.

Previous rank: 8

