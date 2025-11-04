Connecticut High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Nov. 4, 2025
Connecticut high school football is close to wrapping up the 2025 regular season.
High School on SI’s seventh week of rankings out of the Constitution State are here:
1. New Canaan (7-0)
The Rams beat Stamford, 42-7, over the weekend. New Canaan takes on Staples this weekend.
Previous rank: 1
2. Avon Old Farms (8-0)
The Winged Beavers escaped with a 31-28 win over the Loomis Chaffee School. AOF hosts Salisbury on Saturday.
Previous rank: 2
3. Killingly (7-0)
The Trailblazers overwhelmed Griswold with a 60-13 victory. Killingly hosts Norwich Free Academy on Friday.
Previous rank: 3
4. Choate Rosemary Hall (6-2)
The Wild Boars took down Dexter Southfield, 48-6. CRH faces Deerfield Academy on Saturday.
Previous rank: 4
5. Greenwich (6-1)
The Cardinals topped Ludlowe by a 41-17 score. Greenwich goes up against Wilton on Friday.
Previous rank: 5
6. Windsor (7-0)
The Warriors overwhelmed Simsbury with a 64-0 victory. Windsor faces Southington on Friday.
Previous rank: 6
7. Wilton (7-0)
The Warriors defeated Warde, 49-28. Wilton hosts Greenwich on Friday.
Previous rank: 7
8. Fairfield Prep (6-1)
The Jesuits squeezed out a 10-7 win over North Haven. Fairfield hosts Hand High School on Friday.
Previous rank: 9
9. St. Joseph (5-2)
The Cadets topped Staples, 27-6. St. Joseph hosts Ludlowe on Saturday.
Previous rank: 10
10. Staples (5-2)
After falling to St. Joseph, the Wreckers will host New Canaan on Friday.
Previous rank: 8
