Connecticut High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Oct, 14, 2025
Connecticut high school football inched closer to wrapping up the 2025 regular season.
Here are High School on SI’s fourth week of rankings out of the Constitution State:
1. New Canaan (5-0)
The Rams have entered a bye week and will host Greenwich on Oct. 24.
Previous rank: 1
2. Avon Old Farms (5-0)
The Winged Beavers flew to a 42-7 win over Hotchkiss School. AOF hosts The Taft School on Friday.
Previous rank: 2
3. Greenwich (5-0)
The Cardinals knocked off Trumbull, 44-7. Following a bye week, Greenwich faces New Canaan on Oct. 24.
Previous rank: 3
4. Choate Rosemary Hall (3-2)
The Wild Boars beat The Taft School, 26-6. CRH hosts Hotchkiss School on Saturday.
Previous rank: 4
5. Killingly (4-0)
Fresh off a bye week, the Trailblazers host Masuk on Friday.
Previous rank: 5
6. Windsor (5-0)
The Warriors cruised to a 52-7 win over Enfield. Following a bye week, Windsor will host Conard on Oct. 23.
Previous rank: 9
7. Wilton (5-0)
The Warriors rode to a 41-7 win over Staples. Wilton has entered a bye week, which will be followed by a road game against Stamford on Oct. 24.
Previous rank: None
8. Staples (4-1)
The Wreckers will look to shake off a loss to Wilton with a road contest against Warde on Oct. 24.
Previous rank: 6
9. Darien (4-1)
The Blue Wave bounced back by blanking Bridgeport, 44-0. Darien goes up against St. Joseph on Oct. 25.
Previous rank: 10
10. Fairfield Prep (4-1)
The Jesuits squeezed out an impressive 17-14 win over West Haven. Fairfield hosts Maloney on Friday.
Previous rank: None
Dropped out: Daniel Hand HS (4-1), West Haven (3-2).
