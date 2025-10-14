High School

Connecticut High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Oct, 14, 2025

New teams are in, and some are out in this week’s rankings out of the Constitution State

Kevin L. Smith

New Canaan football continues to hold onto the top spot in the latest Connecticut top 10 state rankings.
Connecticut high school football inched closer to wrapping up the 2025 regular season.

Here are High School on SI’s fourth week of rankings out of the Constitution State:

1. New Canaan (5-0)

The Rams have entered a bye week and will host Greenwich on Oct. 24.

Previous rank: 1

2. Avon Old Farms (5-0)

The Winged Beavers flew to a 42-7 win over Hotchkiss School. AOF hosts The Taft School on Friday.

Previous rank: 2

3. Greenwich (5-0)

The Cardinals knocked off Trumbull, 44-7. Following a bye week, Greenwich faces New Canaan on Oct. 24.

Previous rank: 3

4. Choate Rosemary Hall (3-2)

The Wild Boars beat The Taft School, 26-6. CRH hosts Hotchkiss School on Saturday.

Previous rank: 4

5. Killingly (4-0)

Fresh off a bye week, the Trailblazers host Masuk on Friday.

Previous rank: 5

6. Windsor (5-0)

The Warriors cruised to a 52-7 win over Enfield. Following a bye week, Windsor will host Conard on Oct. 23.

Previous rank: 9

7. Wilton (5-0)

The Warriors rode to a 41-7 win over Staples. Wilton has entered a bye week, which will be followed by a road game against Stamford on Oct. 24.

Previous rank: None

8. Staples (4-1)

The Wreckers will look to shake off a loss to Wilton with a road contest against Warde on Oct. 24.

Previous rank: 6

9. Darien (4-1)

The Blue Wave bounced back by blanking Bridgeport, 44-0. Darien goes up against St. Joseph on Oct. 25.

Previous rank: 10

10. Fairfield Prep (4-1)

The Jesuits squeezed out an impressive 17-14 win over West Haven. Fairfield hosts Maloney on Friday.

Previous rank: None

Dropped out: Daniel Hand HS (4-1), West Haven (3-2).

