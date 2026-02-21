High School

Derby High Turns to a Rising Defensive Mind to Revive Its Football Program After a Decade of Losing Seasons

Former Middletown and New Britain High School defensive coordinator Stone Belzo has landed his first high school head coaching opportunity with the Derby Red Raiders.

Former Middletown High School defensive coordinator Stone Belzo has been hired to be Derby's next head football coach.
The Derby Red Raiders football program announced on X Friday, February 20, 2026, who their next head football coach will be.  

The Red Raiders out of the Naugatuck Valley League (NVL) haven’t had a winning season since 2015 and have hired a younger coach who has an already impressive football background. 

Stone Belzo Is Set To Become Derby’s Next Head Coach 

Derby has announced Stone Belzo, a former Middletown High School star football player (2014-2018) and Springfield College football player (2018-2019) as its next head coach. Belzo brings a ton of playing and coaching to the program, coming from a football family. 

“Please join us in welcoming to the family @DerbyRedRaider @DerbyAthletics1 Head Football Coach Stone Belzo!” Matt Conway, Superintendent of Derby schools announced

Belzo's Coach Career Began as a Teaching Assistant at Springfield College

After Belzo played two seasons at Springfield College, he got into coaching right away, serving as a Student Assistant at Springfield College. He then coaches Arena football as a defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach for the Idaho Horseman. 

Gaining Seasoning Coaching Football in Switzerland

Belzo’s coaching career continued overseas, serving as the defensive coordinator for the Laganthal Invaders in Switzerland. He made his way to the Connecticut High School coaching scene beginning in 2022, getting a position with New Britain High School as a defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach. 

This past season, he returned home to Middletown, joining Dario Highsmith’s coaching staff in his first season as the Blue Dragons’ head coach. Belzo served as the team’s defensive coordinator this past season, and as a team, the Blue Dragons allowed just 16.7 points per game. 

Belzo Is ‘Blessed’ To Become Derby’s Next Head Coach 

Following Conway’s announcement on X that Belzo will be the next Derby High School head football coach, Belzo showed his gratitude on social media about earning the position, and is thankful to the Derby community. 

“Beyond blessed to be the new Head Football Coach at Derby High School! Thank you to everyone in the Derby community who have embraced me with open arms. #Derby #RedRaiders.”

Belzo Replaces Former Head Coach Jeremy Clark 

Stone Belzo replaces former Derby head coach Jeremy Clark, who held the helm as the Red Raiders' head coach for the past four seasons (2022-2025.) Clark, a Woodland native, was named Derby’s head coach following the 2021 season in which they had to forfeit the second half of the season due to low numbers. 

The Red Raiders went 0-11 under Clark in 2022, but upped its wins the next two seasons, winning three and four games respectively in 2023 and 2024. This past season, Derby finished 3-7 with wins over Watertown, Kennedy, and Wilby. 

Clark, just 30 years old, said he wouldn’t be shocked if he was or wasn’t on a sideline next season as a coordinator or head coach.

