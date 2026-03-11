Quarterfinals Set For CIAC Girls Basketball State Tournaments

The CIAC girls basketball Division IV and II state tournaments took place Tuesday evening, with all five divisions’ quarterfinals matchups being set.

On Thursday, March 12, three out of the five divisions (Divisions I, III, and V) will begin its quarterfinal round with the other two (II, IV) tipping off a day later on Friday, March 12.

Four out of the five top seeds are alive, with Ansonia suffering a second-round loss to No. 17 Plainville in the D III State Tournament. There could come be some upsets in the quarterfinal round with many intriguing matchups.

Here are the quarterfinal matchups and predictions for each game:

Division I Matchups (Thursday, March 12)

-No. 1 Northwest Catholic vs. No. 8 Danbury (6:00 p.m.)

-No. 2 New Britain vs. No. 10 Hamden (6:00 p.m.)

-No. 3 Greenwich vs. No. 6 East Catholic (6:00 p.m.)

-No. 4 Mercy vs. No. 5 Sacred Heart Academy (6:00 p.m.)

Predictions: Northwest Catholic defeats Danbury, New Britain defeats Hamden, East Catholic defeats Greenwich, Sacred Heart Academy defeats Mercy.

Division II Matchups (Friday, March 13)

-No. 1 Rocky Hill vs. No. 8 Notre Dame-Prep (6:00 p.m.)

-No. 2 Trumbull vs. No. 10 Bristol Central (6:00 p.m.)

-No. 3 Staples vs. No. 11 South Windsor (6:00 p.m.)

-No. 4 Enfield vs. No. 5 Ledyard (6:00 p.m.)

Predictions: Rocky Hill defeats Notre Dame-Prep, Bristol Central defeats Trumbull, Staples defeats South Windsor, Enfield defeats Ledyard

Division III Matchups (Thursday, March 12)

-No. 2 Coventry vs. Joel Barlow (6:00 p.m.)

-No. 3 Suffield vs. No. 6 Lewis Mills (6:00 p.m.)

-No. 4 Seymour vs. No. 5 Ellington (6:00 p.m.)

-No. 8 Hand vs. No. 17 Plainville (6:00 p.m.)

Predictions: Coventry defeats Joel Barlow, Suffield defeats Lewis Mills, Ellington defeats Seymour, Hand defeats Plainville

Division IV Matchups (Friday, March 13)

-No. 1 Morgan vs. No. 8 Canton (6:00 p.m.)

-No. 3 Weaver vs. No. 11 Lauralton Hall (6:00 p.m.)

-No. 5 Plainfield vs. No. 20 Bunnell (6:00 p.m.)

-No. 7 Stonington vs. No. 15 East Hampton (6:00 p.m.)

Predictions: Morgan defeats Canton, Lauralton Hall defeats Weaver, Stonington defeats East Hampton, Plainfield defeats Bunnell

Division V Matchups (Thursday, March 12)

-No. 1 Lakeview vs. No. 8 SMSA (6:00 p.m.)

-No. 3 International-Aerospace vs. No. 11 Haddam-Killingworth (6:00 p.m.)

-No. 5 Innovation vs. No. 13 Hale Ray (6:00 p.m.)

-No. 7 North Branford vs. No. 15 Cromwell (6:00 pm.)

Predictions: SMSA defeats Lakeview, Haddam-Killingworth defeats International-Aerospace, North Branford defects Cromwell, Innovation defeats Hale Ray