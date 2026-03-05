CIAC Division I Girls Basketball Tournament Preview and Prediction

The Run to the Sun begins this week for Connecticut high school girls basketball teams, with the postseason across five divisions beginning.

This is the first year that girls high school basketball in the state of Connecticut will follow a five-division format, ditching the class model that was split into five classes. Division I features the top programs in the state with many teams vying for a state title.

As the state tournament in DI is set to tip off on Monday, March 9, let’s look at everything we need to know ahead of the tournament.

Defending Champion: (Class LL): Sacred Heart Academy

Last year, the No. 4 seed Sacred Heart Academy Sharks won the Class LL state title, defeating the Southington Blue Knights to capture its fourth state title in program history.

Top Seeds: Northwest Catholic, New Britain, Greenwich

Two of the top three seeds come from the CCC, with Northwest Catholic and New Britain holding the top two seeds. Northwest Catholic is the team to beat in Connecticut and rides a 15-game win streak heading into the tournament. New Britain was the last undefeated team in the state at 15-0 but enters the state tournament having lost three of its last six games. Greenwich, the winners of the FCIAC Tournament, claims the three seed and has won 11 straight.

Dark Horses: Southington, Sacred Heart Academy, Mercy

Southington made a run last season by making it to the state championship where they fell to champion, Sacred Heart. Sacred Heart, as the fifth seed, has a really good chance at making a title run but would have to get past Northwest Catholic in the semis. Mercy, a team that has beaten Sacred Heart this season, would meet Sacred Heart in the quarterfinals before a potential meeting with Northwest Catholic.

Top Players:

Abigail Casper (Northwest Catholic), Maeve Staunton (Northwest Catholic), Zuri Fasion (Greenwich), Urielle Abrowka (East Catholic) Amelia Faienza (New Britain), Ari Quick (Southington), Maddy Burke (Sacred Heart Academy)

Prediction: Northwest Catholic

The Northwest Catholic Lions have been hands down the best girls basketball team in the state of Connecticut this season. It took until the CCC semifinals for a team to get within 10 points of the Lions, as East Catholic suffered a 57-48 semifinal loss. Northwest Catholic has two of the best players in the state in Abigail Casper and Maeve Staunton and they’ll look to win a fourth-straight state title.