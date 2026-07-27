Why Connecticut Standout Ben Rolapp Chose Boston College Over 17 Other Offers

When Ben Rolapp narrowed his college choices, geography wasn't the deciding factor. Culture was. Rolapp, of Brunswick School in Brunswick, Connecticut, chose Boston College over the 17 other Division I schools that offered him a scholarship.

Although he drew interest from top schools in the country and earned a three-star rating, Rolapp was open to choosing any school across the nation. However, it was Boston College, just 180 miles away from Brunswick, that separated itself.

Why Boston College Stood Out

"I wasn’t really thinking local or New England, to be honest. I did love Boston and always have, but my main priority was the culture, school, and program, and BC checked all those boxes," Rolapp said.

Earning Every Opportunity

Receiving 18 Division 1 offers doesn't just happen out of the blue, especially coming from a small state like Connecticut. Rolapp's commitment, which was announced on June 9th, was a testament to all the work he put in.

"Journey was up and down to say the least," Rolapp said. "A lot of early mornings, late nights watching film, doing a lot of things I didn’t want to do for something I really wanted. Just blessed to be in the position I am in today."

Rolapp knew that if he was willing to sacrifice his time doing what he knew was the right thing, it would pay off in the end.

Learning to Handle Expectations

With all of the attention Rolapp was getting off the field, the eyes started to turn to him on the field. This attention caught Rolapp by surprise, and he admitted it took some time to get used to.

"I think everyone feels pressure and if they say no they’re lying to you," Rolapp said.

However, Rolapp learned to deal with this as time went on.

"I think as I’ve gotten older I’ve become more experienced and take a little pressure off myself through more preparation, but everyone feels it," he said.

Leading by Example

Rolapp has had plenty of time adjusting to the attention he has drawn. From being a starter as a sophomore at his old school to three years with Brunswick, Rolapp has quite the experience under his belt.

Throughout his journey, he believes leadership has been one of the biggest things he has learned, rather than being mastered overnight.

"I'm always growing as a leader," Rolapp said. "From a sophomore starter at my old school to a senior three-year starter at Brunswick, I am always constantly learning new ways to lead the guys, and it will continue as I move throughout my life."

And as he prepares to enter Boston College, he plans to bring that exact mentality. When asked about what BC can expect from him, he kept it short and simple.

"A humble kid who is ready to get to work," Rolapp said.