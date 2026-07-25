Illinois High School Football Program Cancels 2026 Season

Citing low numbers and coming off a winless season in 2025, an Illinois high school football program has opted to not field a varsity team this coming year.

According to a post on the school’s official Facebook page, Litchfield Senior High School has announced they will not be competing at the varsity level in 2026 . They did confirm plans to field a junior varsity team.

“Dear Purle Panther Family,” the post on Facebook read . “Unfortunately due to a low number of upperclassmen, the decision has been made to cancel our varsity season. Our meetings earlier this year gave us hope to fill a varsity team, however, as summer progressed we realized we did not have the upperclass attendance we anticipated.

“We will still play a JV season and it will be Panther Football. This was not an easy decision but the safety of the kids comes first.”

Illinois High School Football Team Coming Off Winless Season

The Purple Panthers went 0-9 in 2025 competing in the South Central Conference. They dropped the opener, 30-28, before suffering three consecutive losses by 28, 35 and 33 points.

Litchfield Senior fell to Southwestern, 28-17, Carlinville, 48-35, and Hillsboro, 35-21, before suffering defeats by 42 and 35 points.

Litchfield is hoping that by keeping a junior varsity schedule will allow for the development of younger players to bring the program back in 2027. Competing in junior varsity games “will allow us to develop our strong underclass properly by having them play against players closer to their age.”

“How games and Friday nights will look this season is still unsure,” the Facebook post read. “We will keep you posted as this develops. I will be reaching out to senior families to discuss the impact this decision has on them and what their senior year might look like.

“The future is bright for Litchfield Panther Football and we will resume varsity play as soon as possible.”

Litchfield Senior Returned A Handful Of Key Players

Caleb Coulter was expected to take over as the starting quarterback for the Purple Panthers as a senior. He played in nine games last year, throwing for 168 yards and a touchdown while adding 389 yards rushing and five touchdowns, including a pair of 100-yard rushing games.

Coulter was also a top player on defense with 38 tackles. However, the next several players who led Litchfield Senior in tackles last year have graduated, with just Lucas Paine, Cooper Martn and a handful of others seeing action on the field.