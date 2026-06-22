Damascus' Giacomo Iorio Voted 2026 Maryland Baseball Player of the Year

Damascus' Giacomo Iorio on being voted High School On SI's Maryland Baseball Player of the Year for the 2026 season. The senior and Frederick Community College commit finished at the top with 42.18-percent of votes.

Maryland's Top Vote-Getter

Iorio was very impressive for the Swarmin' Hornets as he was named Montgomery County North Player of the Year. He batted .411 with a .634 OBP, 1.545 OPS, 23 hits, 25 RBIs, seven home runs, 25 walks, and 25 stolen bases.

Giacomo played alongside his brother, Raffaele Iorio, who was voted Player of the Week for April 20-26 for his performance against defending state champion Walter Johnson.

Zanni, Vargas Lead Strong Challenge

Coming in second place in the poll is Sherwood's Ryan Zanni with 27.22-percent of votes. The senior and Hood College commit led the Warriors to back-to-back MPSSAA 3A state championships and was named MCPS East Pitcher of the Year.

In the regular season, Zanni finished with 57.1 innings pitched, a 0.72 ERA, 50 strikeouts, six earned runs, a 0.76 WHIP, and a no-hitter. For the playoffs, he went 17.2 innings pitched with 16 strikeouts, a 0.412 ERA, and one run.

Rounding out the top three is Archbishop Spalding's Arian Vargas with 15.86-percent. The senior and Alabama commit led the Cavaliers to the MIAA A Championship and was named MIAA A Pitcher of the Year.

On the mound, Vargas went 8-0 with 62.1 innings pitched, 94 strikeouts, 24 walks, a 0.673 ERA, a 0.834 WHIP, and one perfect game.

State Champions Round Out Top Five

Coming in fourth place is Decatur's Landon Daniel with 4.46-percent. Daniel batted .522 with a .692 OBP, a 1.837 OPS, 36 hits, 10 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 38 walks. As a result, the senior and Chipola commit was named Bayside Player of the Year.

Rounding out the top five is Oakdale's Cooper DeWaal with 1.94-percent. The sophomore set single-season records by batting .500 with 10 home runs, 41 hits, and 40 runs. DeWaal also ranked 2nd in RBIs (34) and doubles (11).

Next up in sixth place is Urbana's Billy Swaney with 1.71-percent. Swaney helped the Hawks win the MPSSAA 4A state title. The senior and Harford Community College commit batted .352 with 32 hits, 38 RBIs, 14 extra-base hits, two home runs, and 26 runs.

Coming in seventh place is Swaney's Urbana teammate Kayden Lipscomb with 1.57-percent of votes. The senior and West Virginia commit hit .409 with 38 hits, 31 RBIs, 15 extra-base hits, two home runs, 41 runs, 16 walks, no strikeouts, and 20 stolen bases.

The rest of the list goes John Carroll's Joey Coudon (1.48), Georgetown Prep's Luke Crawford (1.26), Kent Island's Jack Grossi (0.97), Patuxent's Logan Powell (0.9), Walter Johnson's Ethan Pletter (0.41), and Bowie's Jack Young (0.04).