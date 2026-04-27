Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Baseball Player of the Week? - April 27, 2026

The month of April is almost over, and high school baseball playoffs are right around the corner. Once again, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland High School Baseball Player of the Week?

We looked at multiple counties and nominated 18 athletes for games played from April 20-26.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Nicky Soares of Decatur.

We ask you to check out this week's nominees below.

Voting ends Sunday, May 3, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.

Michael Goldsmith, Mount Saint Joseph

Goldsmith, an Iona commit and previous nominee, finished with six hits and eight RBIs in Mount Saint Joseph's three victories against McDonogh this past week.

Colin Harrison, Mount Saint Joseph

Harrison, a senior and West Virginia commit, struck out 10 batters in six innings pitched, and went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs in the Gaels' 10-0 shutout win over the Eagles.

Arian Vargas, Archbishop Spalding

Vargas, a senior and Alabama commit, pitched a complete-game shutout and struck out 11 batters in Archbishop Spalding's 3-0 victory over Loyola Blakefield.

Kayden Lipscomb, Urbana

Lipscomb, a senior and West Virginia commit, went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs, a double, a home run, and two runs in Urbana's 10-0 shutout win over Thomas Johnson.

Donald White, Riverdale Baptist

White, a senior, also went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, a double, and four runs in Riverdale Baptist's dominant 23-1 victory over Eastern.

Raffaele Iorio, Damascus

Iorio, a senior and Washington College commit, pitched a complete-game shutout and hit an RBI triple in Damascus' 8-0 win over Walter Johnson.

Chase White, Patuxent

White, a freshman, struck out 11 batters in seven shutout innings in Patuxent's 8-0 victory over St. Charles.

Bradley Cowan, Patuxent

Cowan, a sophomore, finished with five RBIs, two doubles, and two runs on 3-for-4 batting to help the Panthers shut out Thomas Stone 17-0.

Brice Boling, Northern

Boling, a senior, pitched a five-inning complete-game shutout with 11 strikeouts in Northern's 12-0 win over St. Charles.

Nolan Schlotterbeck, Saint James

Schlotterbeck, a sophomore, finished with five RBIs, a triple, and a run on 2-for-3 batting in Saint James' 13-9 victory over Grace Academy.

Calvin Moss, Saint James

Moss, another previous nominee, also registered five RBIs, along with two doubles and three runs on 2-for-3 batting to help the Saints crush Hancock 21-5.

Jayden Reeves, Bowie

Reeves, a junior, went 4-for-5 with five RBIs, a triple, and a run in Bowie's 12-1 blowout win over Flowers.

Reid Kimball, Poolesville

Kimball, a junior and previous nominee, went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, three triples, and two runs in Poolesville's 15-8 victory over Clarksburg.

Zack Rogers, Northwest

Rogers, a junior, went a perfect 3-for-3 with four RBIs, a double, and a run in Northwest's 13-1 victory over Seneca Valley.

Anthony Paulino, Parkdale

Paulino, also went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, two doubles, a home run, and four runs in Parkdale's domiannt 22-4 win over Wise.

Eric Guzman, Douglass-PG

Guzman, another previous nominee, went a remarkable 5-for-5 at the plate with four RBIs, two doubles, a triple, and three runs in Douglass-PG's 25-5 blowout victory over Fairmont Heights.

Leon Brown, Suitland

Brown, a senior, went an impressive 4-for-4 with five RBIs, a single, a double, and three runs in Suitland's 18-4 win over Bladensburg.

Ryan Fogle, CMITAS

Fogle, a sophomore, finished with six RBIs, a double, a triple, and four runs on 2-for-2 hitting in CMITAS' 35-11 slugfest victory over Largo.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.