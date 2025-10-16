Penn State Coaching Shake-Up Rocks Recruiting As Three Delaware Stars Reopen Commitments
Three of Delaware’s most prized and top-ranked high school football recruits have revealed they are reassessing their verbal pledges to Penn State University in the wake of last Sunday’s stunning ouster of iconic Head Coach James Franklin, according to a report by WEDL.com.
Penn State's Coaching Shift Has Sent Deep Ripples Into Recruiting Decisions
The sudden shift in coaching leadership has led these elite players to take stock of their paths ahead, underscoring the deep ripple effects that such executive shakeups can unleash in the intense arena of college football recruiting.
The group consists of Appoquinimink High School’s explosive wide receiver Jahsiear Rogers, the Jaguars’ dominant left offensive tackle Layton von Brandt, and Caravel Academy’s versatile two-way lineman Isaac Chukwurah. Each had earlier committed their skills to the Nittany Lions, a consistent Big Ten contender, yet now they’re pulling away from those pledges amid the turmoil engulfing the team.
Franklin Had Visited All Three Stars on Sept. 19
As recently as Friday, September 19, Coach Franklin took time to visit all three of these rising stars in person, showcasing his dedicated style of forging connections. His schedule featured a stop at the
Appoquinimink vs. Howard matchup, where he observed almost the full first half from the sideline, clearly intending to strengthen ties with these prospective standouts prior to the unexpected turmoil that erupted over the weekend.
Jahsiear Rogers: Gratitude Amid Reopened Doors
Rogers, an exceptional talent who secured First Team All-3A honors as a wide receiver in the 2024 season, quickly voiced his thanks for the chance Penn State had provided. In an emotional announcement, he stated:
“I would like to first thank Coach [James Franklin] and Coach [Marques Hagans, wide receivers coach] along with the entire staff for believing in me and giving me this incredible chance. That being said, with the recent coaching change at Penn State, I am officially reopening my recruitment to explore all available options moving forward.”
Rogers’ choice emphasizes the key role personal ties play in these pledges, and his shift creates pathways for rival top-tier schools to chase one of Delaware’s most dynamic offensive weapons.
Layton von Brandt: A Sophomore Phenom Looks Ahead
Equally resolute, von Brandt—a 2024 First Team All-3A offensive lineman who earned this top honor as just a sophomore—issued a polite but decisive declaration. Recruited by Penn State since his freshman year, von Brandt acknowledged the sustained support from the coaches:.
“Thank you, Coach [James Franklin] and Coach [Phil Trautwein, offensive line coach], for believing in me since my 9th grade days and for all the guidance you’ve provided. I truly wish you both the very best in your future endeavors. At the same time, I am genuinely excited for what my future holds and the exciting new opportunities that now await me as I reopen my recruitment.”
As the youngest among them, von Brandt’s confidence and enthusiasm indicate he’s primed to draw nationwide attention, capitalizing on his precocious achievements and untapped upside.
Isaac Chukwurah: A Cautious Step Back
Completing the trio is Chukwurah, Caravel Academy’s 2024 First Team All-2A offensive lineman, known for his impressive flexibility across both lines. Unlike his teammates’ bolder stances, Chukwurah took a more deliberate approach following family discussions, citing the program’s volatility.
“As of right now, I am still committed to Penn State and value what the program has offered me. However, after a thoughtful conversation with my family, I have decided to reopen my recruitment due to the significant uncertainty surrounding the recent changes.”
Chukwurah’s words keep a narrow window for potential mending, yet they plainly echo the widespread unease spreading among prospective signees.
It’s worth noting that none of these three athletes have officially signed National Letters of Intent with Penn State, preserving their flexibility at this critical juncture. For Rogers and Chukwurah—both key members of the Class of 2026—National Signing Day is scheduled for December 3, 2025, giving them ample time to weigh their options. Von Brandt, as an underclassman, has even more runway ahead.
This unified shift by Delaware’s elite not only heightens the repercussions of Franklin’s dismissal but also stands as a clear warning of how tenuous verbal commitments remain in the fast-changing realm of college football.
Recruiting analysts will be watching closely as powerhouse programs like Ohio State, Michigan, and Alabama undoubtedly line up to court these blue-chip talents. For now, the Nittany Lions face an uphill battle to stabilize their 2026 class amid the chaos.