Top 10 Delaware high school softball rankings (4/6/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Blue Hen State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Delaware features several teams that are among the Atlantic region's best around.
Taking over the top spot this week is Sussex Academy, as they are off to a sizzling undefeated start. Who else is in the conversation, though, for the top position in Delaware?
Besides them, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Delaware? Take a look at our Power 10 rankings as we give you our list ahead of next week's second week of games.
1. Sussex Academy (5-0)
Making a big leap into this week's rankings are the Seahawks as they've rolled to an undefeated start so far, notching a victory over Polytech was impressive.
2. Appoquinimink (4-0)
The Jaguars jump to the second spot this season and have been one of the state's most dominant teams, out-scoring opponents 60-3. There's little doubt Appoquinimink could be No. 1, but let's see how the second week pans out.
3. Cape Henlopen (5-0)
Having an ace pitcher back on the mound makes all the difference and the Vikings have that at their disposal. Abby Marsh is back and is off to a 2-0 start and has struck out 36 batters.
4. Lake Forest (6-0)
The Spartans make the jump from second to the last spot to inside of the top five in this week's set of rankings. Lake Forest has shown zero signs of having trouble scoring runs, putting up 51 this season.
5. Indian River (3-1)
Though Indian River loses a lot of pitching from last season, they do bring back senior Sophie Scurci, who belted two home runs and drove in 12 runs in 2024. Lone loss this season so far has come against Sussex Academy (see above).
6. Caravel Academy (3-1)
The Buccaneers are coming off winning it all in last season's DIAA state championship game in a narrow 2-0 victory over Sussex Central. Caravel has already dropped a game after only yielding one loss all of last season, falling to Delaware Military Academy in a 3-0 decision.
7. Polytech (6-1)
The Panthers make their move up the rankings after starting in our final spot at No. 10. Picking up victories over teams like Sussex Central definitely helped their case.
8. Laurel (3-1)
After opening the season with a loss against Indian River, the Bulldogs have won three straight games.
9. Sussex Central (3-2)
Coming oh so close to winning it all last season, the Golden Knights already have a couple losses under their belt this season against Laurel and Polytech. We keep them in our rankings this week, but they're inching closer to exiting.
10. Delmar (4-2)
The Wildcats have played in pretty much all tight ball games this season, with every contest decided by four or less runs.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi