10 Southwest Florida high school football breakout candidates in 2024
There are plenty of stars returning to the field in Southwest Florida this high school football season. These are the players who put up big numbers last year or earned college scholarship offers.
But every year there are new faces ready to burst onto the scene. A lot of guys are ready to step up for their moment in the spotlight.
Here's a list of those players who have the talent to become stars. Here are the top breakout candidates in Southwest Florida for the 2024 season:
1. Eli Cochran, DB, Bishop Verot
As a sophomore Cochran hauled in five interceptions at Canterbury. Now at Bishop Verot, he'll be playing in a stronger all-around defense which could lead to bigger numbers and more exposure.
2. Kaelan Davison, WR, Marine
Davidson had 13 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns last season. Mariner lost a lot of players to graduation, and Davidson is the top returning receiver. He has a scholarship offer from St. Thomas.
3. Jyden German, WR, Fort Myers
German (5-10, 160) had a rushing touchdown and an interception on defense as a freshman last season. He flashed enough promise to pick up offers from Syracuse and USF. German is the son of Jammi German, a Fort Myers grad who had 20 receptions in four seasons in the NFL.
4. Kalonji Hamilton, WR, Dunbar
Last year Hamilton caught 21 passes on a Cape Coral team that only threw 97 passes all season. Yet he still picked up 10 scholarship offers in the offseason. Now he's at Dunbar where he'll catch balls from 2,000-yard passer Austin Price.
5. Kegan Kreuscher, WR, Estero
Kreuscher (5-9, 155) is in line for a big promotion after the Wildcats graduated their top receiver. He was second on the team in receptions (33), yards (396) and touchdowns (four) last year, and those numbers are sure to go up in Estero's aerial offense.
6. Jamarion McElroy, QB, Evangelical Christian
McElroy takes over an offense that threw for 2,300 yards and 25 touchdowns in 11 games last season. McElroy led the Sentinels to a 42-6 win in the spring, showing he'll be able to put up big numbers this fall.
7. Sam Powell, QB, Golden Gate
Powell (6-4, 215) led the Titans to an historic 9-3 season as a junior. He's looking to improve on his 1,238 yards and 17 touchdowns, but it won't be easy. The Titans have a new head coach and lost a lot of talent from last year.
8. Carter Quinn, QB, Lely
People might have forgotten about Quinn (6-0, 185) because last season he split time for a Naples High team that averaged seven passes a game. But Quinn is a former Freshman All-American who has four Division I offers, including West Virginia.
9. Rashad Taylor, LB, South Fort Myers
Taylor established himself as one of the best linebackers in the area last year, racking up 101 tackles, 28 for loss, and six sacks. Taylor (6-1, 215) also had a strong track season in the spring, showing the speed that could net him plenty of scholarship offers.
10. Reese Van Gemert, DL, Community School of Naples
As a sophomore Van Gemert (6-0, 205) had 33 tackles, six for loss, four sacks and four pass breakups playing at Barron Collier. Now at CSN, he's in line for a prominent role at one of the better small schools in the region.