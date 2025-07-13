Vote: Who Are The Top Returning Southwest Florida High School Quarterbacks for 2025?
With the start of the 2025 high school football season getting closer, it is time to preview the top returning quarterbacks for Southwest Florida. The quarterback is the most important position on the field, and each of these nominees have the tools and skillset to lead their teams to the postseason in 2025. This should be an exciting season in the Sunshine State as they nominees will look to lead their teams to tremendous seasons.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the top returning high school quarterback in Southwest Florida for the 2025 season.
Voting will close on August 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are the nominations:
Cadeon Conn, North Fort Myers
In 2024, Conn completed over 50 percent of his passes for nearly 1,400 yards with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His best game last season was in the 52-38 loss to Dunbar. He was 31/54 for 401 yards and three touchdowns.
Derek Hooker, Cape Coral
Last season, Hooker completed 52 percent of his passes for nearly 800 yards with nine touchdowns. He displayed good decision-making as well by only throwing three interceptions. You can also expect him to be a threat on the ground at times as he rushed for 188 yards with one touchdown on 21 attempts.
William Bichler, South Fort Myers
As a junior, Bichler passed for 1,489 yards with 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Bichler's interception numbers can be deceiving as five of his picks were thrown in the final two games. He also rushed for two touchdowns.
Dominic Ardezzone, Fort Myers
In 2024, Ardezzone completed nearly 54 percent of his passes for 1,815 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions. His most efficient game of the season also turned out to be his best game statistically last year. In the 55-28 win over Cypress Lake, Ardezzone went 23/30 for 402 yards and five touchdowns.
Theodis Harris Jr, Riverdale
Last season, Harris passed for 642 yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions. He also rushed for five touchdowns.
Maddox Stewart, Estero
Stewart returns as one of the best quarterbacks in Southwest Florida this season. In 2024, he completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,405 yards and 26 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He is also a threat on the ground as he rushed for 244 yards and two touchdowns on 52 carries.
Chris Germinal, Immokalee
Germinal completed 56 percent of his passes last season for 1,580 yards and 16 touchdowns with just four interceptions. In a two-game stretch last season, Germinal passed for 574 yards and six touchdowns. He also added 351 yards on the ground with three touchdowns on 52 attempts.
Caden DiLoreto, Community School of Naples
Last season, DiLoreto completed 51 percent of his passes for 1,964 yards and 26 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. He also added two more scores on the ground.
Alijah Molina, Naples
Molina proved to be one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the region last season. Through the air, he passed for 907 yards and 11 touchdowns. Molina added 302 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground as well.
Peyton Frontino, Saint John Neumann
Frontino completed nearly 55 percent of his passes last season for 1,257 yards, 13 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also added 147 yards on the ground on 30 carries.
Carter Quinn, Lely
Last season, Quinn completed nearly 57 percent of his passes for 2,500 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 257 yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.