20 Sophomore Boys Basketball Players to Watch in Northeast Florida in 2024-25
The 2024-2025 High School Basketball season is approaching in the Sunshine State. High School On Si will be breaking down the top 20 players to watch for in specific regions across the state. We will start with our sophomore class and finish with the senior class. Check out our list of freshmen from the Clay, Duval, Nassau, and St. John’s counties. All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
DJ Alderman, Hilliard
The 5-7 shifty point guard knows the game very well and does a great job creating for his teammates. He has excellent court vision but is also capable of scoring in bunches. He has a solid mid-range game and has a knack for creating his shot.
Curtis Asberry, Raines
The 5-10 shooting guard plays with a high IQ and his assist-to-turnover ratio is one of the highest in the area. Asberry has plenty of time to adapt to his game where he consistently improves every time he steps onto the floor.
Ian Beaufort, Raines
The 6-3 point guard is a very active point guard who can finish effectively with either hand around the rim. Defensively, he plays with constant energy, and he has active hands utilizing his length to get into the passing lanes. He is a highly touted 2027 prospect that college coaches should start setting their eyes on by the time his sophomore season ends.
Elijah Coleman, Potter’s House Christian Academy
The 6-3 combo guard has a lethal shooting stroke where he can be effective off the catch and bounce. His athleticism is his best attribute when it comes to finishing at the front of the rim while being unafraid when scoring through contact. His length allows him to be a menace on the defensive end as well where he can turn steals into scores on the other end as well.
Carson Crawford, Fleming Island
The 6-6 small forward makes a lot of havoc on the glass utilizing his length to keep possessions alive as well as scoring second-chance buckets via the putback. He has a quick first-step for his size where he can get from the three-point line to the front of the rim in two dribbles where he is unafraid to finish through contact. Defensively, he is very versatile where he can guard multiple positions whether playing below the rim or out on the perimeter.
Robiahro Dallas, Wolfson
The 6-3 point guard is an athletic and raw player who has improved a lot over the last six months and will be on to look out for this season. Dallas does a good job using his length on both ends of the floor whether it’s his rebounding ability or reacting in the passing lanes. He’s a very underrated guard in this year’s sophomore class in the North Florida area.
Ty Duncan, University Christian
The 6-2 point guard shows a great scoring ability where he can play on or off the ball on the offensive end. Duncan is a pure shooter when it comes to shooting from behind the arc where he shot nearly 60 percent from 3-point range during the fall. Look for him to play with a lot more confidence and be free this upcoming season.
Markel Holmes, San Jose Prep
The 6-1 combo guard has a huge chance to be a major asset this upcoming season where on the offensive end he can score on all three levels whether it’s off the catch or bounce. Holmes is a huge presence on the defensive end as well where his athleticism allows him to jump the passing lanes getting steals, and turning them into scores at the other end.
Drew Jackson, Bishop Kenny
The 5-9 guard can impact the game in a variety of ways on the offensive end whether it’s lighting it up from behind the arc or utilizing his quickness to finish above the rim. His defensive presence has also taken huge strides where he can guard on or off the ball at a high level. Jackson is a player I can fully expect to play a key role for the upcoming season.
Jajuan Johnson, Raines
The 6-6 small forward has a strong knack where he has great hands catching anything thrown in his direction. Offensively, he has gradually improved his 3-level scoring ability. His length allows him to play multiple positions and utilize his confidence playing the primary off-guard position. He is an above-average rebounder for his size where he can get out into the open court as well as running the floor exceptionally well.
Nolan Nelson, Creekside
The 6-8 power forward has shown he can be a perennial threat to knock down shots from all three scoring levels where he can be dangerous off the bounce as well as off the catch. On the defensive end, Nelson is known to be an absolute pest in the passing lanes where he uses his length to an advantage for tips and deflections.
Ryan Gornto, Providence School
The 6-3 combo guard has a strong knack when it comes to shooting from behind the arc whether it’s off the catch or bounce. He also has excellent drive-and-kick instincts where he forces the defense to collapse using his court vision in finding open shooters. He already holds an offer from Jacksonville University but fully expects that list to grow over the next three years.
Luke Holcomb, St. John’s Country Day
The 6-0 sophomore point guard plays with a bigger heart than his size indicates as he is a crafty finisher around the rim. Holcomb also has a smooth jump shot which he can knock down consistently as well. On the defensive end, he moves around exceptionally well and can guard multiple positions out on the perimeter as well as the interior.
Samuel Koko, San Jose Prep
Hogan Labyak, Bishop Kenny
The 6-0 sharpshooting guard is coming off an impressive summer and fall where he can stroke it from anywhere on the court. He has one of the quickest releases I’ve seen across the state and can be effective whether it’s off the catch or bounce. He’s an above-average defender where he can guard on or off the ball at a high level jumping the passing lanes as well as doing a solid job as a rim protector.
Henry Platt, Episcopal School of Jacksonville
Dylan Reach, St. John’s Country Day
The 6-5 sophomore forward plays a great inside game and has a smooth touch around the rim. Reach can play multiple positions on the interior as his ball-handling skills and outside shot look to gain a little more work. He is very strong when he has the basketball in his hands in the paint where he can knock down shots consistently up to fifteen feet from the basket.
Will Rydzewski, Providence School
The 6-6 small forward has slimmed down since the start of last season where he has improved his all-around play. He can make havoc by finishing around the rim as well as having the confidence to shoot from behind the arc. Defensively, he is a grab-and-go rebounder and his ability to run the floor has taken a huge leap in the right direction as well.
Terrance Walker, Raines
The 6-1 point guard is a crafty and savvy player who can finish at the rim as well as from behind the arc on the offensive end. Despite averaging just seven points per game last season as a freshman, he provides excellent court vision where he doesn’t have to be the primary scorer for his team to have success.
Damarri Young-Grant, San Jose Prep
The 6-0 lefty guard can be very hard to contain at times using his quickness and athleticism to create havoc for opposing defenses. He can get downhill and finish on the attack where he is unafraid when it comes to drawing contact. Young’s recruitment should start heating up by the end of this upcoming season, and is currently receiving interest from several mid-major schools.