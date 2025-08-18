2027 6-foot-8 Power Forward Nolan Nelson Transfers to SPIRE Academy
Nolan Nelson is leaving Providence High School in Jacksonville, Florida, where he was a standout on the football field and the basketball court for SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio, Nelson told High School on SI Florida earlier this month.
One of Florida's Top Players Charts a New Course for His Junior Year
Nelson is a 6-foot-8 power forward who is entering his junior season, where he was regarded as one of the state's top prospects in the class. He is still early in his recruitment process where he holds offers from Florida State and Jacksonville University, but now playing in the Nike EYBL Scholastic this upcoming season will hope to give him a big boost in his overall confidence as well as in his recruitment.
Nelson Began His Rise at Jacksonville's Creekside High
During his sophomore season, Nelson attended Creekside High School just outside of Jacksonville, where he averaged 15.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game in 25 games played for the Knights. He also recorded a team-best 15 double-doubles during the 25 games played, where the Knights finished with a 19-8 record and reached the regional semifinals before having their season come to an end against Seminole, who reached the Class 7A semifinals.
During his freshman season, Nelson averaged 13.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 61% from the field and 41% from the three-point line in limited attempts.
Nelson Averaged 14 Points During the Grassroots Season
During the Grassroots season, Nelson played for JET Academy, which is sponsored by former 10-year National Basketball Association (NBA) veteran Kenny Smith and is also a part of the Nike EYBL Circuit. During the Memphis session in May, Nelson averaged 14.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 66% from the field.
Spire Academy also hired Kevin Boyle as the program's head boys basketball coach for the national program after he spent the past 14 seasons at Montverde Academy where he led the Eagles to 10 Chipotle National appearances, including eight national championships, and was the National Coach of the Year four times.
Boyle has also coached three No. 1 NBA Draft picks, including what will likely be this upcoming year's top pick in Duke star Cooper Flagg. Flagg spent two seasons with the Eagles, including going a perfect 33-0 last season, where he was teammates with Asa Newell (Georgia), Derik Queen (Maryland), and Liam McNeeley (UConn).
Expect SPIRE Academy to compete in the Nike EYBL Scholastic starting in the 2025-2026 season where they will join a loaded field such as La Lumiere (Indiana), IMG Academy (Florida), Prolific Prep (Florida), Wasatch Academy (Utah), Brewster Academy (New Hampshire), Link Academy (Missouri), AZ Compass Prep, Long Island Lutheran (New York), and Sunrise Christian Academy (Kansas).
